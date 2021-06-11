OUTwrite: Fresh Fruit Festival's LGBTQ Reading Series Begins Streaming Next Week

The Spring series of Developmental Readings continues in a series of free webinars this month, with your feedback invited. 3 Dazzling and Diverse plays - and as always, Something for Everyone.

All readings will be presented in a Virtual Town Hall format, with an audience Q & A immediately following the performance. Attendance is from the comfort of your own home.

Free Registration for EACH Reading!

Monday June 14th, 7 pm Roommates - by Kia T. Barbee

RESERVE HERE

When two female college freshmen and roommates meet at Albany Central College in 1991, it's love at first sight. Although they initially struggle to accept those feelings, they eventually embark on a long term sporadic and complicated private love affair until the women are forced to make a decision about the future of their romance: commit or stay apart? -Directed by Deborah Goodwin

Monday June 21st, 7 pm Three Short Plays - - by Jake Brasch

RESERVE HERE

"hump/dump/jump" "mommy drink juice now" "Ginger Bug"- An evening of three one-act comedies which mine the queer experience in our ever stranger world. "hump/dump/jump" explores lost love and expectations through the lens of Humpty Dumpty. "mommy drink juice now" follows a theatre company's reckoning with the pandemic. "Ginger Bug" examines a friendship frayed by a year of bizarre Zoom cooking projects. Together the plays provide a snapshot in time: this is what it looked like to be a confused, anxious, fascinated, and tender queer artist over the last year.

Wednesday, June 23rd A Demon Inside - by Nina Ki

Email for information/invitation

Rory, an elderly hoarder, lives alone, visited only by her daughter Julia. Then one day, she finds a locket in the dump that is haunted by a demon. The demon begins taking over Rory's mind and home, and Rory comes to believe it is the spirit of her other (deceased) daughter, Franny. The demon demands that Rory give it her soul - wracked with guilt, Rory acquiesces, until an encounter with Julia forces Rory to make a decision about whether to live in the present, or die with the ghosts of the past. - Directed by Ashley Thaxton-Stevenson