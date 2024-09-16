OUR TOWN to Offer $49, $45 and $30 Lottery, General and Student Rush Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new Broadway production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, which will begin previews tomorrow, September 17, is launching its digital lottery and rush tickets, now available to theatregoers.



Our Town Telecharge Digital Lottery:

The digital lottery provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the lottery from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 10am and 3pm may purchase up to two tickets for $49 each (inclusive of fees). The digital lottery is available at: rush.telecharge.com.



Our Town General Rush & Student Rush Tickets:

Each day the box office is open, beginning at 10:00am and Sundays at 12:00pm, a limited amount of rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets are sold day-of at the box office for $45 (inclusive of fees). Student Rush tickets are also available for purchase with a valid ID beginning on the day when the box office opens for $30 (inclusive of fees).



As previously announced, ticket buyers can also purchase Stage Manager’s Seats, with 30 immersive onstage seats available to the public at each performance. Stage Manager’s Seats are available for purchase at the Barrymore Theatre Box Office (243 West 47th) for $225 (weekday) and $249 (weekend) or at Telecharge.com for $247 (weekday) and $271 (weekend).



Tickets are available online, by phone at 212-239-6200 or at the Barrymore Theatre box office (243 West 47th)



Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, will feature 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood and Nimene Sierra Wureh.



Thornton Wilder’s Our Town will begin previews on Tuesday, September 17 ahead of an opening on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.



This will be the first major Broadway revival of the classic play in nearly 25 years. Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim, and won the Pulitzer Prize.

