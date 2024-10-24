OUR TOWN Parody to be Presented at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From writer-performers Conner Ozer (UCB, Club Video) and Lauren Gamiel (Edinburgh Fringe, Lighthouse: The Musical, Boogiemanja) comes a prescient parody of the timeless Broadway play, Our Town. Our Town 2: Town in the City is the perfect night out for anyone who wants to see a comedic, modern, and more insane version of Our Town.

Jon Monje (Late Night with Seth Myers, UCB) joins the cast in the role of the Narrator.

Directed by Cameron McCall (UCB, MTV, Comedy Central).

The show has been selected for a preview "SPANK" at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater before being offered a potential run.

Tickets can be found here for the November 11th, 5:30PM performance.