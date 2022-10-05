Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUR TOWN... BUT WILDER Opens Off Broadway At the Actors Temple Theatre, October 1

Written and directed by Richard Krevolin, the comedy centers on a 1980s production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town that goes awry.

Oct. 05, 2022  

OUR TOWN... BUT WILDER Opens Off Broadway At the Actors Temple Theatre, October 1

Our Town... But Wilder begins its premiere run Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre October 1. Opening night is set for October 16, with performances continuing through December 31. Written and directed by Richard Krevolin, the comedy centers on a 1980s production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town that goes awry.

Set in Irrelevant, Connecticut, Our Town... But Wilder follows a high school student named Bentley Cramer, who is thrust into a position of power as the stage manager for his high school's production of Our Town. Misadventures ensue, leading him down a journey of self discovery as the fragile boundaries of small-town America clash together.

The company includes Robert Aloi as Principal Vestige, Christopher Carver as Stage Manager, Ben Elias as Bentley Cramer, Frances Karagio as Mrs. Cramer, Joseph Monseur as Frankie Katz, Anne Nadell as Mrs. Molly Ann Treat, Kathryn Taylor as Ten der Bender, and Caitlin Wells as Ten der Bender. Camber Carpenter as Fanny and Scotty Kall as Bentley Cramer.

"I've loved Our Town since I first watched the play on PBS as a child," said Krevolin in an earlier statement. "It's a fantastic vehicle to show how some things in small New England towns never seem to change; from the welcoming sense of knowing your neighbors to the puritanical intolerance of race, religion, and sexuality. Both works are contemplative pieces about humanity, though unlike Wilder's play, this play is a transgressive comedy which challenges us to laugh while thinking more deeply about who we are as Americans, both in the past and in the present."

The production features lighting design by Aurora Winger and choreography by Fab. Jackie Perez and Devin McKenzie are stage managers, with casting by Lindsay Chag. General management is by Edmund Gaynes.

Visit OurTownButWilder.com.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in JanuaryPADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in January
October 6, 2022

The beloved, award-winning stage show Paddington Gets in a Jam comes to Music Hall January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m
FOREVER YOUNG Comes To Washington Pavillion Next WeekFOREVER YOUNG Comes To Washington Pavillion Next Week
October 6, 2022

FOREVER YOUNG will be coming to the Washington Pavilion on October 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Packed full of pop, rock and country classics, this nostalgic compilation of songs is perfect for music lovers through the decades.
Carl Pickard Releases New Book HOLDING ON WHILE LETTING GOCarl Pickard Releases New Book HOLDING ON WHILE LETTING GO
October 6, 2022

In his new book, Holding On While Letting Go: Parenting Your Child Through the Four Freedoms of Adolescence, Dr. Pickhardt shares these four unfolding freedoms of adolescence and helps parents navigate these challenging times. 
Mark Rapier Releases New Book THE LEADER WITH A THOUSAND FACESMark Rapier Releases New Book THE LEADER WITH A THOUSAND FACES
October 6, 2022

His new book, The Leader With a Thousand Faces: A Personal Study of Leadership, describes the journey that leaders must learn how to navigate and aims to give readers perspectives to consider before they find themselves needing answers. Written from Rapier's experience, not theory, readers will find the clues to uncovering the best versions of the leaders they choose to be.
Russell Howard to Tour Brand New Stand-up Show Next SpringRussell Howard to Tour Brand New Stand-up Show Next Spring
October 6, 2022

Russell is set to put the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way over 52 shows at venues nationwide from 16th March to 17th June 2023, including Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on the 26th March, a five night homecoming run at the Bristol Hippodrome from 19th-23rd April and three nights at the London Palladium from 26th-28th April.