ONLY IN NEW YORK: AN EVENING OF STORYTELLING is Coming To The Jane Hotel
Hosts Carly Ann Filbin and Alise Morales will invite fellow comedians, poets, actors, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their once in a lifetime New York City moments. Whether it be a subway nightmare that ends in an engagement, a Central Park meet cute that ends in CPR, or just a really wild night on the Lower East Side, Only in New York is all about the unexpected adventures that make this city one of the most fascinating in the world. OINY's goal is to tell stories not just for native New Yorkers, but for people everywhere dying to know exactly why this city never sleeps (except that one time it fell asleep on the F train and woke up in Coney Island). Bring us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for the L train to come back! Only in New York wants to hear stories from all of them.
Featuring
Barbara Kavovit (Real Housewives of New York)
Hannah Berner ( Summer House on Bravo)
Fat Carrie Bradshaw (Betches)
Danny Marin (HBO's Mrs. Fletcher)
Chris Murphy (Vulture)
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/only-in-new-york-an-evening-of-storytelling-at-the-jane-hotel-tickets-83561447539
Show:
ONLY IN NEW YORK: An Evening of Storytelling at the Jane Hotel
Date:
12/16
Time:
doors 7:30pm show 8:00pm
Price:
$10
Where:
The Jane Hotel Rooftop 113 Jane Street
New York, NY 10014
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Los Angeles Michael Jackson Musical To Blame Sex Abuse Allegations On Glove; Johnny Depp Will Not Produce
Another new musical about Michael Jackson is currently in the works - told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)