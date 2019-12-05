ONLY IN NEW YORK: AN EVENING OF STORYTELLING is Coming To The Jane Hotel

Hosts Carly Ann Filbin and Alise Morales will invite fellow comedians, poets, actors, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their once in a lifetime New York City moments. Whether it be a subway nightmare that ends in an engagement, a Central Park meet cute that ends in CPR, or just a really wild night on the Lower East Side, Only in New York is all about the unexpected adventures that make this city one of the most fascinating in the world. OINY's goal is to tell stories not just for native New Yorkers, but for people everywhere dying to know exactly why this city never sleeps (except that one time it fell asleep on the F train and woke up in Coney Island). Bring us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for the L train to come back! Only in New York wants to hear stories from all of them.

Featuring

Barbara Kavovit (Real Housewives of New York)

Hannah Berner ( Summer House on Bravo)

Fat Carrie Bradshaw (Betches)

Danny Marin (HBO's Mrs. Fletcher)

Chris Murphy (Vulture)

Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/only-in-new-york-an-evening-of-storytelling-at-the-jane-hotel-tickets-83561447539



Show:

ONLY IN NEW YORK: An Evening of Storytelling at the Jane Hotel

Date:

12/16

Time:

doors 7:30pm show 8:00pm

Price:

$10

Where:

The Jane Hotel Rooftop 113 Jane Street

New York, NY 10014





