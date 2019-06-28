ON YOUR FEET's Madison Elizabeth Lagares To Star In U.S. Premiere Of A LITTLE PRINCESS

A Little Princess, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, is a brand-new musical straight from London by British writing team Carl Miller (Book & Lyrics) and Marc Folan (Music & Lyrics), Directed by Laura Luc.

After living in India, the wealthy Captain Crewe and his daughter, Sarah, arrive in London at Miss Minchin's Select Seminary for Young Ladies. When unfortunate circumstances leave her penniless, Sarah begins to discover that a true princesses light shines from the inside out. With the fusion of traditional South East Asian music and timeless story, A Little Princessis a musical for audiences of all ages.

A Little Princess stars Broadway actress, Madison Elizabeth Lagares, in the leading role of Sarah Crewe. Lagares made her Broadway debut playing Young Gloria in On Your Feet, and played the roles of Shonelle and Tomika u/s in the closing cast of School of Rock.

The cast also features Rebecca Mason-Wygal (Kinky Boots) as Miss Minchin, Joshua Clifton Powell (Dirty Dancing) as Captain Ralph Crewe, Bronwyn Whittle (Annie Warbucks) as Amelia Minchin, Romie DeCosta as Ram Dass, David Michael Kirby as Carrisford, Sonia Rathee as Devi, Noah Mogaka as Mr. Fall, Lauren Yeobin Park as Becky and Sarah Crewe Standby, and Cait Kiley as Mrs. Hodgson.

The creative team includes Music Direction by Cynthia Meng (Hadestown), with Choreography by Jeorgi Smith. The production features Scenic Design by Matthew Imhoff, Lighting Design by Jennifer Fok and Costumes by Lucy Luc. Mary Cate Mangum will serve as Production Manager.

The Limited New York Engagement runs August 22-25, 2019, with performances daily at 2:00 pm, and evenings at 7:30 pm on Thurs & Friday, 8:00 pm on Saturday, and 6:00 pm on Sunday. The production is being staged at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center, located at 480 W 42nd Street.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Central via www.TicketCentral.com, by calling 212-279-4200, or in person at 416 W. 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

For more information on A Little Princess, visit www.ALittlePrincess-NYC.com.





