Nu'est And TXTÂ Revealed As First Performing Artists For Kcon 2019 New York

KCON USA, the world's largest Korean culture convention and music festival, announced today that the first artists to be added to the KCON 2019 New York lineup will be boy bands NU'EST and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

KCON NY will run from July 6th through July 7th for the first time at Madison Square Garden and the Javits Center. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks in advance of the ticket on-sale date. KCON USA is a bicoastal event with KCON Los Angeles taking place from August 15th to the 18th at the LA Convention Center and Staples Center. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later time. More information can be found at www.kconusa.com.

NU'EST is a five-member boy group formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2012. The group officially debuted on March 15, 2012 with digital single "Face." NU'EST consists of five members: JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren. To celebrate their 7th Year Anniversary since debut, NU'EST, known for their wide spectrum of music, released their Digital Single, "A Song for You." The single gained much popularity and charted on various streaming charts throughout. Most recently, the group held their solo concert at one of Korea's largest venues, KSPO Dome, selling out all three dates from April 12th to the 14th with over 36,000 audiences. The group is up to release their new album on April 29th, titled 'Happily Ever After'. NU'EST is no stranger to KCON, having performed at the convention in years past.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (abbreviated as TXT) is a boyband under Big Hit Entertainment (the same label as BTS) that has come together under One Dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. Composed of five members, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI, the band is full of bright and playful energy, where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create synergy. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with their first album The Dream Chapter: STAR. Following the release of their album, the music video of their debut single, "CROWN" broke the record for this year's most viewed K-Pop debut music video within 24 hours for a boy group. A week after the release of their album, the group debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists, World Albums, and World Digital Song Sales chart and debuted at No. 140 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time, making them the fastest K-Pop group to appear in the charts and highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group.

KCON is the world's largest Korean culture convention featuring Korean music, Korean food, Korean beauty products and, new this year, Korean fashion. KCON will continue to provide an unprecedented amount of access to the artists and influencers that fans cannot experience elsewhere, making KCON a truly one of a kind experience. KCON consistently delivers on its signature goal of bringing fans closer to their favorite stars adding in programming, that in addition to the concert, gives fans multiple opportunities per day to engage and interact face-to-face with the biggest performing stars of the weekend. The yearly celebration of every aspect of Korean pop culture and music closed out last summer with a combined total of 147,000 attendees for its two U.S. events in 2018.

ABOUT KCON USA

KCON USA (kconusa.com) is the largest fan festival dedicated to every aspect of Korean pop culture (aka Hallyu). The convention and concert franchise launched in 2012, attracting more than 12,000 fans, and has grown each year, with 147,000 attendees for KCON events in New York and Los Angeles in 2018. KCON USA is now an established annual celebration in Los Angeles and New York and is the flagship event for American fans of KOREAN music, food, beauty and more, providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, as well as with artists and professionals from across the Korean entertainment industry. Since its inception, the brand has expanded internationally, with KCON festivals taking place in LA (USA), New York (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Paris (France), Mexico City (Mexico), and Sydney (Australia).

ABOUT CJ ENM

CJ ENM is Asia's leading entertainment and merchandising company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. As of July 1, 2018, CJ E&M merged with CJ Group's home shopping and e-commerce subsidiary CJ O Shopping to become CJ ENM. Its entertainment division has five main business units - broadcast, film (CJ Entertainment), music, live entertainment and animation. CJ has been contributing to promote Korean culture around the world, through the company's 'One Source, Multi-Content' strategy. As a trend leader in Asia, it has produced and distributed various popular content, some of which include Asia's largest music awards Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), leading Hallyu convention KCON, Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, record-breaking box office hits Roaring Currents, Ode to My Father and Veteran, along with sought-after television series such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Youn's Kitchen, Super Star K, Show Me the Money and Produce 101. For more information, please visit: http://www.cjenm.com





