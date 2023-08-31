Now Hiring: Scenic Project Manager, Marketing/Graphic Assistant, Account Manager & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/31/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Project Manager, Broadway & Theatrical

Job Title: Project Manager Hudson Scenic Studios is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and bespoke finishes servicing the entertainment and architectural industries. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Project Manager represents the company to clients and vendors, and is responsible for selling, bidding, and managing projects. The Project Manager works closely with project stakeholders to achie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Broadway Theatre Porter

Interested applicants should have a positive attitude, an attention to detail, are self-motivated, punctual, and must be good at interacting with the public on behalf of the Theater in a friendly manner. Porter duties include: - Maintaining cleanliness of Theater through sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, dusting, replenishing supplies, cleaning carpets, taking care of trash, cleaning the bathrooms and all surface areas - Preparing the house for the show each night - Opening the theatre for the day ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Marketing/Graphics Assistant

The Marketing/Graphics Assistant will be an essential part of Goodspeed Musicals’ creative marketing team, working in a fast-paced and positive environment. They will support and participate with marketing efforts to increase ticket sales and brand identity for Goodspeed Musicals through assisting with graphic design; social media execution; creation and distribution of promotional materials; creating video content; and providing administrative support for the department. The Details: Avail... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qual... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hereville, a Nu Musical

Hereville, A Nu Musical Book by Robby Sandler with Jess Kaufman Music by Lizzie Hagstedt Lyrics by Robby Sandler Based on the HEREVILLE graphic novels by Barry Deutsch Directed by Laura Brandel Sand Castle Productions, Executive Producer, Becky Cherlin Baird Lead Producers; Sonia Ancoli Israel, Dr. & Mrs. Edward & Susan Cherlin CONCERT READING presented in partnership with JewCE! Jewish Comics Experience November 9th @ 6:30pm Center for Jewish History Theatre 15 W 16th St, New York, NY... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: PBT Twas the Night Before Christmas Open Auditions

Opportunity to perform with Providence Ballet Theatre in their original holiday production of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” December 14-16, 2023 at Rhode Island College. This year we celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the poem! Don’t miss out. Audition Details: Sunday October 1st Inter/Advanced Dancers 18+ 10:00-11:30am Dancers ages 8-12, 12:00-1:00pm* Dancer ages 13-17, 1:30-3:00pm* Audition class fee $30.00* Rehearsals on weekends starting October 13, 2023 Dancers over 18 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Account Manager Client Services West Coast

AKA NYC is an award-winning, fully integrated advertising agency with unparalleled expertise across the arts & entertainment, leisure, travel, retail, and tourism sectors. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and consumer experiences, we have a proven record of delivering cross-platform campaigns that get results for new brands and iconic institutions alike. Our clients include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Edge at Hudson Yards, YMCAs of Greater Ne... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Heads and Theatrical Technicians

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking Production Heads and Theatrical Technicians to be added to our work roster in New York, NY for upcoming projects spanning Broadway, Off-Broadway and Special Events this fall and winter. General Job Requirements: • All candidates should possess stagehand skills and experience working as a stagehand • Move, set up, and test various elements and equipment according to set requirements ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: General Call: The Emperor's New Clothes

General Call: The Emperor's New Clothes Please direct questions to casting@virginiarep.org. (TYA) Book by Richard Giersch Music and Lyrics by Jason Marks Directed by Jan Guarino Musical Direction by Jason Marks A delightful re-telling of the classic story by The Brothers Grimm. Featuring a fun Broadway-style score, The Emperor's New Clothes tells the story of a haughty and selfish ruler who forbids the tiny town at the bottom of the hill from having any color whatsoever. But when a y... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Brush up on your Emergency Planning Skills? The Principles of Emergency Planning 1-Day Video Conference Session

The Principles of Emergency Planning 1-Day Video Conference Session Need to brush up on your Emergency Planning Skills? Join us for a 1-day interactive workshop on Emergency Planning for Live Events. Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 - 10am-6pm ET Topics include: • Reasonably Foreseeable Emergencies • Assessing: ”What Could Go Wrong?” • The Hazard Cascade (People in Emergent Situations) • Emergency & Evacuation Planning • The Power of Effective Communication • Incident Management ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Flint Repertory Theatre’s 2024 New Works Festival Submissions

Flint Repertory Theatre is seeking new plays and musicals for the 2024 New Works Festival April 23 – 28, 2024. Flint Repertory Theatre’s New Works Festival is an annual weeklong event featuring staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals. Playwrights and composers from around the country are in residence in Flint during the process, where audience members experience these new works before anyone else and meet the artists working to bring the future of American theatre to life. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: BASIC CREW - PROPS

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a dedicated and responsible Basic Crew member for a seasonal position at NY City Center Stage (i). This person will be responsible for running and providing technical support for two to three productions each season as well as special events in the space. Founded in 1970, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Publicit

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Associate Producer / Developer / Editor

Theater Production - Consulting Job ** Offered** Please DM me for more info - $1000/month or more with Experience Musical Seeks Associate Producer – Part-Time Consulting Musical with 2 Acts - 18 songs original songs and filled with humor seeks help. We seek someone in NYC to help make contacts, develop material and take this Musical comedy to next level. NYC area gig looking to be part of a developing project that can start part-time and expand into more. Preferred Qualifications - Liv... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking SOULFUL Singers That Can Dance & Act! Best Christmas Musical Musical!

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE MUST EMAIL A VIDEO of you performing the song of your choice from the list below to ANTHONYKENLLC@GMAIL.COM FOR AN AUDITION TIME SLOT on September 11th Audition Date: SEPTEMBER 11th Seeking: Producers of the 7th Annual Soul Train Inspired 1970's Disco Christmas Musical Revue A Soulful Christmas are seeking In Person Auditions of SIngers, Dancers that Sing and Actors for performances this December 2023 in NYC. SEEKING: - African America... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Soulful Singers that DANCE & ACT! Best Christmas Show!

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE MUST EMAIL A VIDEO of you performing the song of your choice from the list below to ANTHONYKENLLC@GMAIL.COM FOR AN AUDITION TIME SLOT on September 11th Audition Date: SEPTEMBER 11th Seeking: Producers of the 7th Annual Soul Train Inspired 1970's Disco Christmas Musical Revue A Soulful Christmas are seeking In Person Auditions of SIngers, Dancers that Sing and Actors for performances this December 2023 in NYC. SEEKING: - African ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: The Center for the Arts at El Camino College - Theatre Job Fair

The Center for the Arts at El Camino College - Theatre Job Fair Where: Marsee Auditorium on the Campus of El Camino College 16007 Crenshaw Blvd. Torrance, CA 90506 When: Saturday August 26th, from 11am to 3pm The Center for the Arts at El Camino College wants to expand its pool of part time designers, technicians, and other performing arts industry professionals. Come introduce yourself and interview day-of with department supervisors as you showcase your skills. Please bring at least two ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking part-time Program Assistants to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the front... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Manager

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MANAGER Department: Marketing Position: Part-Time, Year-Round Location: New York City, hybrid with at least one day per week in-person at EST Start Date: September 18, 2023 Compensation: $24/hr; 20 hours a week Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST), an acclaimed, award-winning nonprofit developmental theatre in Hell’s Kitchen, seeks a creative and dynamic Community Engagement Manager to join our team. EST develops and produces original, provocative and authentic new plays,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: URGENT- Gold Dust Orphans “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show”- Seeking BRAD

Attention! Attention! THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS, Boston’s acclaimed comedic theatre company, are seeking performers for our next Holiday Extravaganza: THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW! This is Boston's favorite holiday tradition. Don't miss your chance to join the extraordinary company of the Orphans. SEEKING: BRAD- Male Elf, 20’s-30’s Handsome American Boy. Engaged to Janet. Our hero. Seeking a strong rock singer, must be comfortable appearing in only underwear. All performers are paid. Flat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Company Members for Fall Play Reading and Discussion Series

The Actors Theatre Workshop (ATW) is recruiting a small core of actors, from all ethnicities, ages and backgrounds, who are committed to growing and developing as members of a company, working both onstage and behind the scenes. ATW’s award-winning Artistic Director and Founder, Thurman E. Scott, whose mentor Stella Adler called “The inheritor of the Stanislavski legacy and of my legacy . . . [and] whose work advances acting technique to the next generation…,” will direct and develop each indiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Play Submissions for Fall Play Reading and Discussion Series

The Actors Theatre Workshop is accepting submissions of original plays for our Fall Play Reading and Discussion Series. We are looking for new, contemporary works that examine the issues that people in America struggle with today. Theatre will always be at the forefront of change, and we are interested in how individuals and families are grappling with the range of challenges they are facing. ATW’s award-winning Artistic Director and Founder, Thurman E. Scott, whose mentor Stella Adler calle... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Williams Street Repertory (WSR), located in beautiful Crystal Lake, Illinois, accepts applications for Technical Director. WSR will present four self-produced shows in 2024 performed at Raue Center For The Arts. Job Dates: The T.D. position has an ideal start date of Jan. 1, 2024. Position is a sub-contractor position with the opportunity to grow. Raue Center provides a local shop and some tools for building. The show season will include a mix of full productions and some shows with suggested el... (more)