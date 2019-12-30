Norm Lewis Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago

Broadway star, Norm Lewis, will be joining Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.

Children of Eden's award-winning artistic team, comprised of Chicago's best, includes: Brenda Didier (Director/Choreographer); Christopher Carter (Co-Choreographer); Jermaine Hill (Music Director); Tom Vendafredo (Choral Director); Alexander Ridgers (Lighting); Kevan Loney (Projection Design); and Jeff Kmiec (Scenic Design). The production will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Freely based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden, with book and score by Caird and Schwartz, respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood. Scheduled to open August 7, 2020 at Chicagoland's historic Arcada Theatre- located just 45 minutes from O'Hare- the show will be a theatrical celebration, with a cast of over 50 alumni from Chicago and New York stages.

Tickets are now on sale at www.childrenofedenthemusical.com. Groups of 10+ can now book tickets by e-mailing groups@chicagolandtheatrefund.com or calling 630-962-7000.

Lewis can be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix film "Da 5 Bloods" by Spike Lee. He was recently seen in the NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" and appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island. He recently appeared as Sweeney Todd in the Off- Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, which earned him an AUDELCO Award for his performance. In 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

Mr. Lewis has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, and New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Special First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb. He also recurred in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. Additional television credits include The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal.

Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.





