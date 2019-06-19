Norbert Leo Butz Joins Cast of FLAG DAY, Written by Jez Butterworth

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Katheryn Winnick have joined the cast of Flag Day, directed by Sean Penn and starring his children Dylan and Hopper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth wrote the screenplay, which is based on Jennifer Vogel's 2005 memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life.

The book tells the story of a daughter that has to come to terms with her perceptions of her criminal father, a bank robber and career counterfeiter that evaded arrest for six months.

Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films are behind the production, with William Horberg, Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin producing.

Executive producers are Christelle Conan, Anders Erdén, Peter Touche, Phyllis Laing, Devan Towers, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, John Wildermuth, Sidney Kimmel and Allen Liu.

Jez Butterworth won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play for THE FERRYMAN. Butterworth's plays include Mojo (1995), The Night Heron (2002), The Winterling (2006), Parlour Song (2008), Jerusalem (2009), The River (2012), and The Ferryman (2017). His plays have won two Olivier Awards, three Evening Standard Awards, Four Writer's Guild Awards and Three Critics Circle Awards. In 2007 he was given the E.M. Forster Award by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His screenwriting credits include Fair Game, Get on Up (2014), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Black Mass (2015), and Spectre (2015).

Norbert's Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can, Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, Rent. Off-Broadway credits include The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks, Carousel, The Last Five Years, Juno and the Paycock. On film, he has been seen in Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game. His television appearances include "Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU."

