Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

Nominations are now open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, sponsored by TodayTix! We've set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favourites. Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open until 4 October. Submit your nominations here!

After the nomination period ends, our editors will check submissions for eligibility and errors. The BroadwayWorld shortlist will be announced on 21 October. Voting then begins and will run until 22 November, with winners announced shortly afterwards.

Eligibility: All professional shows that opened in the UK in the past year are eligible in all categories. The exceptions are the Long-running West End awards (best show, female and male performer) - shows nominated in those categories must have opened in the West End at least a year ago, and must still be running continuously there. The understudy awards apply to any production - new or long-running.

Theatrical Event of the Year covers all special events that do not fit under the Best Musical/Play categories - theatrical concerts or other one-off events. And we have two new exciting awards to announce: Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical, and Most Accessible Theatre!

Last year's big winners included Hamilton, Company, Ian McKellen, Patsy Ferran, SIX, Wicked, Kinky Boots and Les Misérables. See the full list here

Learn More About TodayTix

Theater is the perfect gift for everyone in your life, and TodayTix is your ticket to the perfect night out. From the top Broadway hits to adventurous downtown offerings to performances across the country, TodayTix has the best selection of what's happening in your city at prices that won't break your budget. Discover the best shows, and check out in less than 30 seconds with seamless mobile-first technology. Give the gift of theater this season with tickets to a show or a TodayTix gift card. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You