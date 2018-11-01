No Need to Turn Back Time! Meet the Cast of THE CHER SHOW- Now in Previews!

The Cher Show begins previews tonight, Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street), and will open on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The Cher Show stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond. The full company will also feature Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

The Cher Show will feature choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies); music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); and dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and Daryl Waters. Rounding out the creative team are nine-time Emmy Award winning costume designer Bob Mackie, Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. General Management is by Baseline Theatrical.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Stephanie J. Block (Star): Broadway: Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). TV: "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album: This Place I Know.

Teal Wicks (Lady): Broadway: Finding Neverland, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde. Off-Broadway: The Blue Flower (Second Stage), Stairway to Paradise (City Center Encores), the world premiere of Piece Of My Heart: the Bert Berns Story (Signature Theatre). She originated the role of Jo in the new musical The Ballad of Little Jo. Teal received the 2012 Broadway World Connecticut Award for Best Actress in a Musical and nomination for a Connecticut Circle Award for her portrayal of Julie Jordan in the Goodspeed Opera House's production of Carousel. TV: "NCIS: New Orleans," "Chicago Justice," "Elementary," "The Good Wife." She can be heard on several cast recordings and has performed with orchestras worldwide.

Micaela Diamond (Babe): Professional debut! TV: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" (NBC). Love and profound gratitude to Mama Diamond, Telsey and Co., her team at CESD, and Cher's unimaginable legs and heart.

Jarrod Spector (Sonny Bono): Jarrod Spector was nominated for both a Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of Les Misérables, and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Vallie in Jersey Boys on Broadway. National Tours: Les Misérables, Jersey Boys; Off-Broadway: Hamlet (Hamlet); Regional: Roman Holiday (Irving Radovich), Piece of My Heart (Bert Berns - NYS&F). His critically acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances with his wife Kelli Barrett can be seen all around the country. Jarrod grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton, and trained at the Atlantic Theater Company in NYC. For Kelli, who made him watch "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."

Michael Berresse (Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Artie): Michael is an actor and director whose Broadway credits include: [title of show] (director), A Chorus Line, The Light in the Piazza, Kiss Me, Kate, Chicago, Damn Yankees, Guys and Dolls, Carousel and Fiddler on the Roof. Other direction: The Golden Apple (Encores!), Now. Here. This., [title of show] (Vineyard Theatre), The Last Five Years (ACT), Once, Next to Normal, Analog & Vinyl (world premiere), Peter and the Starcatcher, and Round and Round the Garden. Film and TV: State of Play, A.I., The Bourne Legacy, "The Good Wife," "The Knick," "Elementary," "Law & Order," "Person of Interest," "SVU," "Criminal Intent," "Crossbones." Awards/nominations: Tony, Olivier, Obie, Outer Critics, Lortel, Astaire, Ovation (L.A.).

Michael Campayno (Rob Camilletti/Lee): Michael starred on Broadway as Fiyero in the hit musical Wicked. A Pittsburgh native and graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, he made his television debut as Rolf in the NBC live telecast of "The Sound of Music" starring Carrie Underwood and can be heard on the cast recording. His other credits include Lancelot in Camelot starring Robert Sean Leonard and Barry Bostwick, productions at Pittsburgh CLO, and in concert with the Phoenix Symphony and Carolina Philharmonic.

Matthew Hydzik (Gregg Allman/John Southall): Broadway credits include West Side Story, Side Show, It Shoulda Been You and Grease. Off-Broadway: Tomorrow Morning. National tours include If/Then, Rent, Fame, Grease and Flashdance. Favorite regional and concert performances with the LA Philharmonic, Kennedy Center, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, MUNY, Fulton Opera House, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stages St. Louis, ACT Connecticut. Proud graduate of Penn State BFA Musical Theatre. All my love to my Megan.

Emily Skinner (Georgia Holt): Broadway: Prince Of Broadway, Side Show (Tony Nomination), Jekyll & Hyde, The Full Monty, James Joyce's The Dead, Dinner at Eight (Outer Critics Circle Nomination), Billy Elliot (Broadway World Award). Off-Broadway: Picnic (Transport Group, Drama Desk Nomination), Jerry Springer - The Opera (Carnegie Hall), Fiorello!, No Strings, Pardon My English, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (all at City Center Encores!), My Life With Albertine (Playwrights Horizons). Regional: multiple roles at The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Long Wharf, The MUNY, St Louis Rep, American Conservatory Theatre, The Old Globe, Goodspeed, Theatre Under The Stars and numerous others.

Dee Roscioli (Standby for Star and Lady): Dee is best known for her record-breaking run as Elphaba in Wicked (Oriental Theatre, Broadway, Nat. Tour). Other credits: Kid Victory, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 Broadway revival), Circus in Winter (Goodspeed), Little Miss Sunshine (Second Stage), Murder Ballad (MTC workshop, NYSF). She would like to thank Erin Grush and her team at CESD and Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment, big love to Mom, Dad and Ben.

Marija Juliette Abney (Ensemble): Marija received her BFA from The Ailey School/Fordham University and MA from NYU's Tisch. She was featured as a Dora Milaje in Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers. Theater credits include: After Midnight, The Lion King, In Your Arms, Anna Nicole and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. Film/TV credits include: "Luke Cage," Isn't It Romantic and Black Nativity.

Carleigh Bettiol (Ensemble, U/s Babe): Original Broadway and Off-Broadway cast member of Hamilton (Ensemble, u/s Eliza). Other Broadway/NYC: Bandstand, Hey, Look Me Over! at City Center Encores!, Piece of My Heart (Young Ilene). PBS: "Live From Lincoln Center." Tours: Flashdance (u/s Alex Owens), In the Heights (u/s Nina, Vanessa, Carla), A Chorus Line (Cassie), Beauty and the Beast. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, PCLO. Love to my family. CGF Talent.

Taurean Everett (Ensemble): Hey! Thank you for reading this. Yes, you. Credits: Broadway: Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia! (Eddie). Nat'l Tour: Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Jimmy). Regional: Guys and Dolls Concert (Carnegie Hall), Can-Can, Damn Yankees, Curtains, Peter Pan (Paper Mill Playhouse). Love and Gratitude to The Cher Show in its entirety, Telsey+Co/Pat Goodwin, The Mine, my beautiful family (no, literally, they're all beautiful) and always my Hayden.

Michael Fatica (Ensemble, U/s Sonny Bono): Most recent: World Premiere of The Sting, starring Harry Connick Jr. Broadway: Groundhog Day (OBC/ Chubby Man), She Loves Me (OBC/Busboy), Newsies (OBC), A Bronx Tale, Matilda. NY/Tours: Radio City New York Spring Spectacular (Assistant Choreographer), Steps in Time with Tommy Tune, Matilda, Beauty and the Beast, Cats. BFA: FSU. THANKS to Professional Artists, Telsey, this stellar team and my family for always playing Cher.

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald (U/s Georgia Holt): Broadway/Off Broadway: Trip of Love (Jennifer u/s), On the Town (Ivy u/s), Gigi. Tours/Regional: Smokey Joe's Cafe (Arena Stage), Come Fly Away (Helen Hayes nominee), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Dirty Dancing, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Fosse. Television/Film credits: Isn't it Romantic, "Smash," Company. Love to my world: Ry, Eden and my family.

Michael Graceffa (Ensemble, U/s Rob Camilletti/Lee): Michael is ecstatic to be back in Chicago after a six-month stint with the National Tour of Aladdin. Other tours: Matilda (Rudolpho), Catch Me If You Can. Regional: Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore Music Theatre, MTWichita, Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre and more. 2016 NYMF award winner (The Last Word). Proud 2014 Vassar College graduate. Love to Mom and Dad.

Blaine Alden Krauss (Ensemble): Blaine is from Saint Petersburg, Fl. Broadway: The Great Comet, Kinky Boots. Nat'l Tour: Simba in The Lion King. NY Theatre: New York Spectacular. Regional: Benny in In The Heights at TUTS. A BFA CCM grad and Presidential Scholar in the Arts, he's traveled the world singing with symphonies and has twice performed at the White House. Thanks to family, friends, Nicolosi and Telsey.

Sam Lips (Ensemble, U/s Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Artie): Sam has been seen on Broadway in Chicago, Cats(Alonzo), Pippin and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. National tours include Pippin (Pippin) and Wicked. He also played Action in West Side Story at Carnegie Hall, and originated the role of Scott Hastings in the U.K. premier of Strictly Ballroom. BFA in Musical Theatre from University of Michigan. Special thanks to my ever supportive family. For Gary.

Tiana Okoye (Ensemble): Favorite credits include: "Grease Live!" (FOX), "Hairspray Live" (NBC), A Chorus Line and Mamma Mia (The Hollywood Bowl), Carrie: The Killer Musical Experience (The Los Angeles Theatre), Elsa in Frozen: Live at the Hyperion! TV includes "The Good Place," "Silicon Valley." Glory to God, thanks to Mom, Dad, Dave and Daniel Hoff Agency, and Telsey for the constant love and support.

Amy Quanbeck (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain): So excited to be a part of the Cher family! Minnesota native. UC Irvine, BFA Dance Performance. Broadway/OBC: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Swing, u/s Mrs. Bucket). NYC: Then She Fell (White Queen). National Tours: Wicked (Asst. Dance Captain), Dirty Dancing (Asst. Choreographer/Dance Captain), Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Clara). Upcoming film: Isn't It Romantic. Thanks to Jonathan, family, Telsey and DDO!

Jennifer Rias (Ensemble): Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, War Paint, Aladdin, Rock of Ages. NYC: Into the Woods(Delacorte Theater), Radio City Rockette. TV: Boardwalk Empire, Mozart in the Jungle. Film: Last 5 Years. LOVE to my fiancé and favorite dance partner in the world...Mike! THANKS to Gattelli and this amazing team! FOR Mom, Dad, The Cannons and The Biggs'...I'm the luckiest! Enjoy!

Angel Reda (Ensemble, U/s Georgia Holt): Chicago: World premiere of War Paint (Goodman Theatre). Broadway: Chicago (u/s Roxie/Velma/Mama), War Paint (Miss Smythe). L.A.: Wicked (u/s Elphaba), Follies. National Tour: Hugh Jackman in Performance, Sweet Charity (Ursula). Favorites: Victor/Victoria (TUTS, Norma), Damn Yankees (Lola, Goodspeed). BFA-CCM; CEA Award for The Wild Party (Queenie). TV/Film: Isn't it Romantic, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Holiday Melody" (Hallmark Movies Now), Zombeo & Juliecula, The Stepford Wives, "Chappelle's Show."

Michael Tacconi (Swing, U/s Sonny Bono, U/s Rob Camilletti/Lee): Off-Broadway: Bare (New World Stages). Regional: From Here to Eternity (Ogunquit/Merry-Go-Round), A Little More Alive (Barrington Stage/Kansas City Rep), Next To Normal (Elliot Norton Award Winner for Best Actor, Speakeasy Stage). TV: "The Family" (ABC), "I Love You...But I Lied" (LMN), Web series: "Indoor Boys" (HuffPost). Training: The Boston Conservatory. Thanks to Henderson Hogan, Patrick Goodwin and my family!

Tory Trowbridge (Swing, U/s Babe): Tory is based in NYC and is living the dream wearing bell-bottoms every day. Broadway: An American in Paris. 1st National Tours: Pippin, An American in Paris. Various regional houses including: PCLO, La Mirada and 3D Theatricals. Huge thanks to Eddie and Jamie for their unwavering guidance. Bisous to her beautiful family and friends who make sense in this wild world.

Christopher Vo (Ensemble): Christopher is an avid reef tank enthusiast, dog lover and fitness professional. Broadway: Miss Saigon, The King and I and On The Town. Off-Broadway: Kung Fu. National Tour: Come Fly Away. Regional: Chess at the Kennedy Center. BFA: Juilliard. Awards: Princess Grace Award, Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch." Huge thanks to the entire The Cher Show team for this incredible opportunity. Love to Tim and Kobi.

Aléna Watters (Ensemble, U/s Star, U/s Lady): Broadway: Sister Act (Original Tina/Nun), The Addams Family (Original Saloon Girl Ancestor), West Side Story (Anita standby). Off-Broadway: NEWSical, Boobs! Tour/Regional/Concerts: The Prom, Pippin, Ever After, Turn of the Century, Brooklyn, Chicago (Velma), etc. "Harlette" for Bette Midler concert at the Met and a USO Show Troupe performer. Aléna is featured in critically acclaimed documentary "The Standbys." BA, Musical Theatre/Acting-UNCo.

Charlie Williams (Ensemble, U/s Greg Allman/John Southall): Broadway: Memphis (OBC), How to Succeed In Business in Business Without Really Trying (original revival cast) and Miss Saigon (original revival cast). Other credits include the Academy Awards, Ted 2, NBC's live musicals, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Emmys and the Tony Awards. As a choreographer, Charlie has choreographed for NY Fashion Week, Conan O'Brien and USA Network. Charlie is also the Associate Choreographer of Disney's Frozen (currently on Broadway).

Ryan Worsing (Swing, Dance Captain, U/s Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Artie, U/s Gregg Allman/John Southall): Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Finding Neverland, Chicago, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Shrek. Off-Broadway/Regional: Sweet Charity (The New Group), The Nutty Professor (TPAC), Paper Mill Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, Kansas City Starlight, St. Paul Ordway. Thanks to The Cher Show team, family, friends and The Mine, but especially Mom and Dad.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You