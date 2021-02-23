No Name Comedy / Variety Show To Hold 27th Anniversary Virtual Celebration

Veteran New York City-based alt-room comedy producer Eric J. Vetter will mark the 27th anniversary of his No Name Comedy / Variety Show with a virtual show on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7:00pm (EST).

The anniversary show, in partnership with Washington Heights' Word Up Community Bookshop, will feature long-time No Name friends, including: storyteller / author Michele Carlo ("Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks"), comedian/author/pundit Leighann Lord ("Real Women Do It Standing Up"), illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow) and actor / comedian Aladdin Ullah ("Dishwasher Dreams").

Vetter will be joined by co-host / moderator Mike Sgroi. Music for the online show will be provided by BinderSuze (piano-vocal duo Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze). Admission is free, advance registration required, go to: withfriends.co/wordup Donations ($0-$5.00) are welcomed.

Vetter founded No Name in 1994 with fellow City College student Dawn J. Owens. They began as a sketch comedy troupe called "The No Name Players," which offered Vetter, Owens and fellow performers the opportunity to work out new material and play in a fun and supportive environment. From its inaugural shows at Restaurant Row's "Don't Tell Mama," to its current virtual incarnation, No Name has called some of Manhattan's most well-known alternative venues home, including Mo Pitkin's House of Satisfaction, The Tank, and Otto's Shrunken Head.

This event is organized by the No Name team in collaboration with Word Up Community Bookshop and supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Currently closed for browsing and live events due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space in Washington Heights, NYC.

For online purchases or additional information, go to: http://www.wordupbooks.com