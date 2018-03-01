No Longer Unsung: Meet the Cast of LOBBY HERO- Now in Previews!

Lobby Hero begins previews tonight at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley, is set to officially open on Monday, March 26.

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans) in Lobby Hero, the acclaimed play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

LOBBY HERO will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

MICHAEL CERA (Jeff): Work includes the role of George-Michael Bluth in the Emmy Award® winning Fox series "Arrested Development," as well as lead roles in the feature blockbusters Superbad and Juno. Other film roles include Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, Youth in Revolt, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the comedy hit This is the End. Most recently, Michael Cera was heard in animated blockbusters Sausage Party and The LEGO Batman Movie. Cera made his Broadway debut in Kenneth Lonergan's award-winning play This is Our Youth following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

CHRIS EVANS (Bill): is an American actor and filmmaker known for his superhero roles as the Marvel Comics characters Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Human Torch in Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel. He began his career on the 2000 television series "Opposite Sex," and has since appeared in a number of films, including Not Another Teen Movie, Sunshine, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercerand the upcoming Gifted. In 2014, Evans made his directorial debut with the drama film Before We Go, in which he also starred. Lobby Heromarks his Broadway debut.

BRIAN TYREE HENRY (William): Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry is a versatile actor whose career spans film, television and theater. Henry originated the role of "The General" in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon," for which he received rave reviews. He currently stars alongside Donald Glover in the Golden Globe and Peabody Award winning and Emmy nominated FX series "Atlanta," which will return for its second season in March. Henry portrays Alfred Miles, Atlanta's hot of the moment rapper who is forced to navigate fame while remaining loyal to family, friends and himself. He received an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for the role. In 2017, he guest-starred as "Ricky" on NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy nominated drama "This Is Us," for which he earned an Emmy nomination. In February, Henry co-stars in the Netflix romantic drama "Irreplaceable You" with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In March, he will return to Broadway in Kenneth Lonergan's play Lobby Hero, alongside Chris Evans and Michael Cera. Henry has completed production on a diverse number of films, all of which are slated to release this year. They include Steve McQueen's "Widows" opposite Viola Davis, "Hotel Artemis" with Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown, the indie comedy "Fam-i-ly" alongside Taylor Schilling and Kate McKinnon, "White Boy Rick" co-starring Matthew McConaughey, the Blumhouse thriller "Only You" with David Oyelowo and Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk." Henry's additional film credits include the indie films "Puerto Ricans in Paris" and "Crown Heights." On television, he has appeared in numerous shows, including "Drunk History," "How To Get Away With Murder," "Vice Principals," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Knick," "The Good Wife" and "Law & Order." Henry's wide-range of theater credits include The Fortress of Solitude and The Brother/Sister Plays/The Brothers Size (Helen Hayes Best Actor Nomination) at The Public Theatre, as well as Romeo and Juliet and Talk About Race at New York Stage and Film and The Public. A graduate of Atlanta's Morehouse College, Henry received his MFA from Yale's School of Drama. He currently resides in New York.

BEL POWLEY (Dawn): made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia. She is perhaps best known for her feature film debut in the 2015 coming-of-age drama, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, for which she received the Gotham award for "Best Actress" and was nominated for BAFTA, Independent Spirit and British Independent Film awards. Most recently, Powley completed production on the film White Boy Rick, from director Yann Demange, and starring opposite Matthew McConaughey. Her film Mary Shelley, in which she co-stared opposite Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth, premiered at The Toronto Film Festival 2017 and will be distributed by IFC Films for a 2018 release. Powley recently finished playing the lead role in the World War II drama, Ashes in the Snow, based on the novel, Between Shades of Gray, by Ruta Septys. Other stage credits include Elephants at London's Hampstead Theater, the Royal Court Theatre's West End production of Tusk Tusk, as well as Jumpy at the Royal Court Theatre. Other film credits include A Royal Night Out, opposite Sarah Gadon, Jack Reynor, Rupert Everett and Emily Watson; Drake Doremus' science fiction romantic drama, Equals, starring Nicholas Hoult and Kristen Stewart; Detour opposite Tye Sheridan and Emory Cohen; and the title character in Carrie Pilby with Jason Ritter. On television, Powley is currently shooting the BBC1 and Amazon limited series "Informer," and is lending her voice to the Sky One animated series "Moominvalley", alongside Kate Winslet, Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton.

DAVID PEGRAM (U/S William): Broadway: War Horse. Off-Broadway: Animal (Atlantic Theatre), After The Blast (LCT3), New York Spring Spectacular (Radio City), The 1's and 2's (The Tank), Autumn's Harvest (u/s LCT Ed). Regional: Guthrie Theatre, McCarter Theatre Company, Alley Theatre, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Theatreworks Hartford, Crossroads Theatre Company and others. Film/TV: Camp Wedding, "Madam Secretary", "The Family". BFA, Rutgers University: Mason Gross School of the Arts.

ROWAN VICKERS (U/S Bill, Jeff): Broadway Debut. Off-Broadway: Nat Turner In Jerusalem(New York Theatre Workshop); The Sensuality Party (The New Group); Picnic, Come Back Little Sheba (Transport Group). Regional: Bad Jews (Studio Theatre, DC); Measure For Measure (California Shakespeare Theatre); The Two Gentlemen Of Verona (Santa Cruz Shakespeare); Macbeth (Stratford Festival, Canada); Peter Pan (The Grand Theatre, Canada). Film/Television: Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Training: Juilliard.

Related Articles