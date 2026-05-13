Nina West's THE YOU KIND OF KIND: THE MUSICAL to Premiere in Columbus, Ohio in April 2027

The You Kind of Kind: The Musical, based on Nina West’s beloved best-selling children’s book The You Kind of Kind, will make its world premiere on April 2, 2027, in Columbus, Ohio. The production will run through April 23, 2027, in Studio 1 at the Riffe Center in downtown Columbus.

The new musical is commissioned by Columbus Children’s Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Zac DelMonte and Executive Director Susan Pringle.

Featuring an original score by Caleb Damschroder, who also co-wrote the lyrics with Nina West, the production includes a book by Eric Ulloa and Nina West, and direction by Kevin J. Zak.

At its heart, The You Kind of Kind: The Musical celebrates individuality, empathy, and the transformative power of kindness, bringing West’s inspiring story to life through music, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.

Nina West shared her excitement about the project:

“One of the greatest joys of my career has been writing my children’s book THE YOU KIND OF KIND. To now be creating a musical with two people I deeply love and respect, and have it be commissioned in my hometown by the Columbus Children’s Theatre, is a dream I never even imagined. This story is really about my love for this city and the kindness shown to me. I am thrilled to see this project continue its own story here as well.”

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