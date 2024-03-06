Nimbus Dance Presents World Premiere Collaboration INSIGHT/INCITE This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nimbus Dance, Jersey City's renowned contemporary dance company, has announced its upcoming Spring Season, which will feature two weekends of captivating performances at the Nimbus Arts Center from March 15 - 24, 2024.

At the heart of the program is Insight / Incite, a dazzling world premiere by an all-star creative team consisting of choreographer Roger C. Jeffrey, tap dance virtuosos Jason Samuels Smith and Maurice Chestnut, and legendary jazz percussionist Winard Harper. Roger C. Jeffrey, hailed by the New York Times as one of the most sensitive and savviest young producers in New York, joins forces with revolutionary tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith, described by the Chicago Tribune as "an all-out sensation" and "intoxicating." The ensemble is completed by Winard Harper, acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as one of his generation's greatest standards bearers. Revered tapper Maurice Chestnut swaps into the cast March 15 - 17 in place of Samuels Smith.

Returning by popular demand is Dawn Marie Bazemore's multi-media work The New Tide, a captivating piece inspired by the music of Sam Cooke and the photography of Gordon Parks, courtesy of the Gordon Parks Foundation. Tris McCall of the Jersey City Times called The New Tide "revelatory...a straight-up joy." Additionally, audiences will be treated to an exclusive preview excerpt of Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott's highly anticipated reinterpretation of Stravinsky's "Firebird." Commissioned by the New Jersey Symphony, the preview provides a tantalizing glimpse into Pott's visionary choreography, which will premiere at NJPAC in Spring 2025.

Friday, March 15, highlights The Nimbus Rose Gala: raising funds for Nimbus' mission-oriented artistic, educational, and impactful community work. The evening will start with a dinner at the nearby Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District and proceed to the Nimbus Arts Center for performance, including the World Premiere of Roger C. Jeffrey's Insight/Incite, and an after party with DJ dance party, desserts, and silent auction. The event celebrates the generosity and advocacy of Gala Honorees: The Exchange Place Alliance; Cristen Pennello, Supervisor of Performing Arts in Union City School District; and LeighAnn Curd, stalwart Nimbus Dancer, Teaching Artist, and Community Leader. Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District is the lead sponsor of The Nimbus Rose Gala.

Tickets

For tickets and info about Ignite, please visit https://www.nimbusdance.org/events/ignite/. Performance tickets range from $28 - $37; Call 201-377-0718 for group discounts (10 or more people.) For the Nimbus Rose Gala Fundraiser, please visit: http://bidpal.net/nimbusrosegala. Gala Tickets range from $65 - $250.

About Nimbus:

Nimbus Dance is a Jersey City-based dance company and arts center dedicated to excellence in the performing arts and community engagement. Founded in 2005 by Samuel Pott, Nimbus Dance seeks to enrich the cultural landscape through innovative performances, educational initiatives, and collaborative partnerships.