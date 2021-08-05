Nicole Scherzinger Will Play Grace in ANNIE LIVE!

Grammy nominee Nicole Scherzinger is set to join the cast of NBC's ANNIE LIVE as Grace.

Grace is Daddy Warbucks' right-hand man and head of household. She is kind and welcoming to Annie from the start.

"I'm over-the-moon excited. This is my wheelhouse!" Scherzinger told Entertainment Weekly.

The roles of Daddy Warbucks and Miss Hannigan will be played by Harry Connick Jr. and Taraji P. Henson. No young actor has yet been announced to take on the title role.

Annie Live will premiere December 2nd, 2021 on NBC.

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the world's biggest girl bands. Grammy-nominated Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles globally with expansive music accomplishments across a multitude of genres, including performances with opera legend Andrea Bocelli and an Olivier Award nomination for her role in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats" in London's West End. Having reunited the Pussycat Dolls in 2019 with a viral television performance and a new #1 music video, Scherzinger is set to lead their reunion world tour post-COVID.

On an international platform, Scherzinger maintains a global presence with multiple television formats, including, "X-Factor" in the U.K., "Australia's Got Talent" on 7 Network in Australia, and is about to begin the sixth season of "The Masked Singer." In film, Scherzinger voiced the role of Sina in Disney's animated blockbuster "Moana."