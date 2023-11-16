Nicole Henry Heads Uptown For Special Holiday Concert

The performance is on Friday, December 8.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

International recording artist Nicole Henry will bring in the holidays at Aaron Davis Hall on Friday, December 8, as City College Center for the Arts (CCCA) presents a special concert with the powerhouse jazz vocalist. The 7 p.m. concert will feature holiday favorites and familiar classics by the singer who is celebrated for her fluency with the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular music and more.

The Miami-based performer, a Soul Train Traditional Jazz Performance Award winner from Philadelphia, has lit up stages of some of the world's top venues and music festivals over the past two decades. Henry boasts four top-10 jazz albums on U.S. Billboard, Jazz Week, HMV Japan & UK Sweet Rhythms charts and has been called “…the vocal love child of Whitney Houston and Sarah Vaughan" by the Miami Herald, “a pop-soul superwoman” by the New York Times and “the real thing” by Jazz Journal. Among the musical greats that Henry has recorded with are Kirk Whalum, Julian Lage, Gerald Clayton and Gil Goldstein. She has also performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, Pasadena POPS and Michael Feinstein.

Henry will be accompanied by David Cook on piano, Richie Goods on bass, Jerome Jennings on drums and Tim Jago on guitar.

“I can't think of a better way to end our successful fall season at Aaron Davis Hall and help set the tone for the holiday season than with the brilliantly dynamic voice of Nicole Henry,” said CCCA Managing Director Gregory Shanck.

Tickets for the concert are $50 and available at Click Here.

Aaron Davis Hall is located on the campus of the City College of New York at West 135th Street and Convent Avenue (129 Convent Avenue).

The concert is made possible with funding from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, The City University of New York and The City College of New York.

ABOUT Nicole Henry:

Since her debut, Nicole Henry has established herself among the jazz world's most acclaimed performers, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing and powerful emotional resonance.

Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance," and four Top-10 jazz albums on U.S. Billboard, Jazz Week, HMV Japan & UK Sweet Rhythms charts. Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, Essence and more, Henry tells real stories through peerless interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals.

She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Miami. Henry has also performed in more than 30 music festivals worldwide and in some of the world's most famous venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Feinstein's; Green Mill; Jazz St. Louis; Madrid Jazz Festival; the Regattabar and Catalina Jazz.




