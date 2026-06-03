Nick Jonas is Developing a Musical About CURIOUS GEORGE Creators

Nick Jonas has revealed that he has been developing an original musical about Hans and Margret Rey, the married couple who created Curious George.

Joas revealed that he has written four or five original songs for the stage musical. He is collaborating with the Reys’ estate, along with the playwright Peter Duchan and producer Aaron Glick.

Jonas revealed “About eight years ago, I was at home, and I just had this sudden urge to figure out Curious George’s origin story and who the creators were, so, I went down an infinite rabbit hole.”

Jonas also revealed that he hopes to develop a jukebox musical that uses the Jonas Brothers’s songs to tell an original story.

Nick Jonas recently starred on Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, alongside Adrienne Warren.

Curious George is a fictional monkey who is the title character of a series of children's picture books written and illustrated by Margret and H. A. Rey in 1941. From the popular book series, Curious George has launched TV series' movies, merchandise and more.