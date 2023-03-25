Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son, Has Passed Away

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has just released the following statement:

I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.

Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.

Webber missed the Bad Cinderella opening on Thursday, March 23rd to be with Nick, who was battling gastric cancer.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber was a Grammy-nominated English composer and record producer, known for scoring the BBC1 drama Loves, Lies, and Records, a theatrical and symphonic version of The Little Prince, and Fat Friends: The Musical. He was also a producer on several Andrew Lloyd Webber albums, including the Andrew Lloyd Webber Symphonic Suites and the Cinderella album.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently represented on Broadway by the global phenomenon and longest-running Broadway production ever, The Phantom of the Opera. He has been nominated for 23 competitive Tony Awards, winning six, as well as a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has also been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three. With his 1996 Oscar and his 2018 Emmy Award, he became one of just 16 people to have achieved EGOT status. His Bad Cinderella opened on March 23, 2023.

He is also in the process of composing the anthem for the Coronation of King Charles III.