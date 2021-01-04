Nicholas Belton, Kate Rockwell, Samantha Pauly and More to Star in Reading of SOME GIRL(S) by Neil LaBute
The production, which will benefit The Actor’s Fund, will take place on Thursday, January 7th at 8:00 pm.
The Reading Series, a new bi-monthly virtual benefit series head by producers Kerrie Bond-MacInnes and Erin S. Leddy will kick off this week with SOME GIRL(S) by Neil LaBute.
The production, which will be directed by Alison Tanney, will star Nicholas Belton ("The Great Comet") as Guy, Kate Rockwell ("Mean Girls") as Sam, Samantha Pauly ("Six") as Tyler, Rema Webb ("Violet") as Lindsay, and Koko Marshall ("A Perfect Host") as Bobbi. Brianna Lynn Galligan will read the stage directions. Tim Realbuto will serve as a contributing artist.
Neil LaBute's SOME GIRL(S) tells the story of Guy, a man who is about to get married. Before the big day, he decides to visit his ex-girlfriends, all of whom he has mistreated. The production, which will benefit The Actor's Fund, will take place on Thursday, January 7th at 8:00 pm. The production is free to watch, but a donation to The Actor's Fund is suggested. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for a link to where you can watch the reading.
