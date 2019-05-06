NiCori Studios & Productions Announces Spring/Summer Workshops and Camps

NiCori Studios & Productions, housed at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, will be offering an Audition Workshop, Dance Workshop and two Musical Theatre Summer Camps in the upcoming weeks.

Join master choreographer, Lisa Grimes for a Musical Theatre Dance workshop on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:30-8:30pm. Lisa will teach you dance terminology commonly used on stage to with steps and routines that will make you feel more comfortable with the both the Ballet, Jazz and Modern styles of dance often used in Musical Theatre.

Broadway veteran, Liz McCartney, who was last seen on Broadway in MY FAIR LADY, will be leading an Audition Workshop on Wednesday, June 19 from 6-9pm. She will put you through the audition process and give you some of her experiences through auditioning for Broadway shows.

NiCori Kids Camp runs Tuesday, June 25 to July 12 from 10am to 2pm, Monday through Friday at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. This three-week intensive musical theatre experience is for kids ages 9 through 12 and explores all areas of play production. There is no audition required to participate in camp, however, students will audition for roles and solos the first week of camp and will spend their days cultivating and creating their characters, long-lasting friendships, and a true understanding of the craft of musical theater acting which will culminate in a full production of "GODSPELL JR."

The NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble camp will run from 10am to 5pm, Monday through Friday from July 8 to August 11, 2019. This five-week intensive musical theatre experience is for teens ages 12 through 19 and explores all areas of play production. Every week of camp is designed to have a theme that offers a new skill set (auditioning, improv, character development, dance and more), growing each performer's pre-professional skills while maintaining a positive and enriching environment. Each week will also include a special guest artist who will share real-world knowledge and experience with the ensemble members.

Camp runs from July 8, 2019 through August 11, 2019 and will culminate in a full production of "THE ADDAMS FAMILY SCHOOL EDITION". Camp is held at NiCori Studios at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center for the first four weeks of this intensive and then will move into the theater for tech week.

Both camps will be led by Excellence in Theatre Education five time Tony Award Nominated, Corinna Sowers Adler.

NiCori Studios & Productions is dedicated to educating both amateur and seasoned performing artists alike. Voice lessons, musical theatre classes, acting workshops, songwriting workshops, dance classes, and technical theatre workshops are all part of the curriculum that makes NiCori the place to create grow as an artist, a performer, and a person. NiCori produces solo and ensemble productions in Theatre, Musical Theatre, Cabaret, and Concert Series' both in New Jersey and New York City.

For more information or to register, please visit nicoristudios.com





