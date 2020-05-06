New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of May 4 - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Book, SEA WALL/A LIFE Audiobook, and More!

Need something new to listen to, read, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases, including a Jagged Little Pill book, Rags and Cambodian Rock Band cast recordings, Sea Wall/A Life audiobook, and more!

Music Now Available:

David Jenness: Forgotten Gems from Stage & Screen

First public release of album by David Jenness (1937-2017), author of the 2005 book "Classic American Popular Song." Backed by pianist Bert Dalton and other musicians. "Dancing on a Dime," "Introduction," "Nothing but You," "Have You Got Any Castles, Baby?," "Lonely Feet," "Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary," "She Didn't Say Yes," "The Faraway Part of Town," "This Can't Be True," "Gus the Gopher," "Love Turned the Light Out," "Rap Tap on Wood," "Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye," "I've Been Alone Too Long," "It's Got to Be Love," "Low and Lazy," "Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun," "Here's What I'm Here For," "Happy as the Day Is Long," "Use Your Imagination," "Take Love Easy," "Tiny Room," "Have Feet, Will Dance," "Paris Is a Lonely Town," "Monday Morning Blues," "So Far, So Good," "Something Known."

Georgia Stitt: A Quiet Revolution

A Quiet Revolution, the fourth album from award-winning theatre songwriter/composer Georgia Stitt features performances by A-list Broadway stars, including Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Andrea Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, and Betsy Wolfe. The original songs speak to our divided country and inspire us to come together.

Books Now Available:

Broadway in the Box: Television's Lasting Love Affair with the Musical

By Kelly Kessler

Explores this rich, decades-long history by traversing musicals, stars, and sounds from film, Broadway, and Las Vegas to the small screen. From Rodgers and Hammerstein's appearance on the first Toast of the Town telecast and Mary Martin's iconic Peter Pan airings to Barbra Streisand's 1960s CBS specials, "The Carol Burnett Show," "Cop Rock," "Smash," "Galavant," "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Great Performances, and a string of one-off musical episodes of sitcoms, nighttime soaps, fantasy shows, and soap operas.

Sea Wall / A Life audiobook

By Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

The audiobook is narrated by Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, who starred in the 2019 Off-Broadway and Broadway productions.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget. The finest actors of their generation, Academy Award® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Sunday in the Park with George) and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge (1984), had audiences roaring to their feet during the sold-out Broadway engagement.

We Can Be Kind: Healing Our World One Kindness at a Time audiobook

By David Friedman

The world is changing at lightening speed, and meaningful connections are increasingly elusive. David Friedman, creator of the hit song "We Can Be Kind" offers a powerful reminder of how we need to treat each other, from children to family to coworkers as well as strangers, neighbors and those across the political aisle. Through story, meditation and suggestions on how we can be kind not only to others, but to ourselves as well, Friedman encourages us to create new ways of building community. Through the practice of kindness, we become most fully connected, alive, and integrated. Also included is Nancy LaMott singing "We Can Be Kind," and a Foreword written and read by Lucie Arnaz.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Cambodian Rock Band Off-Broadway Cast Recording

Release Date: May 8, 2020

This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past.

Rags Original London Cast Recording

Release Date: May 15, 2020

Stephen Schwartz and Charles Strouse wrote the score for this musical that recently played a limited run at Park Theatre, London. The cast includes Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts, Sam Attwater, Debbie Chazen, Alex Gibson-Giorgio, Rachel Izen, Samuel Jones, Jude Muir, Martha Kirby, Oisin Nolan-Power, Jeremy Rose, Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp. The album is executive-produced by Stephen Schwartz. Nick Barstow is the music producer and orchestrator.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Deanna Durbin Collection I

Release Date: June 9, 2020

This new three Blu-Ray set includes three musical films starring Deanna Durbin: 100 Men and a Girl, Three Smart Girls Grow Up, and It Started with Eve. Extras include audio commentary by film historian Stephen Vagg (100 Men and a Girl), audio commentary by film historian Samm Deighan (It Started with Eve), and theatrical trailers.

Still Waiting in the Wings

Release Date: May 15, 2020

Still Waiting In The Wings follows the trials and triumphs of actors waiting tables in Times Square. While dreaming of the Broadway stage, the reality of slinging hash under florescent lights mixes sweet aspirations with bitter drama. There's no people like show people and there's no telling what can happen when they're pitted against each other. Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams round out this heartwarming homage to Broadway with some delightful cameos.

Upcoming Book Releases:

The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues: New Monologues Created During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Release Date: May 25, 2020

This book features original monologues by writers such as David Lindsay-Abaire, Clare Barron, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña, Jesse Eisenberg and Monique Moses. A rich collection that can be enjoyed by actors, writers and those looking for creative responses to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Jagged Little Pill: The Stories Behind the Iconic Album and Groundbreaking Musical

Release Date: September 29, 2020

This book is a chronicle of the Grammy-winning 1995 Alanis Morissette album and the new Broadway musical it inspired. The book includes photos by Matthew Murphy and interviews from Morissette, bookwriter Diablo Cody, creative team members, and cast members, as well as a full annotated libretto and an exploration of the album's cultural significance.

