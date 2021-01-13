New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of January 11 - Marisha Wallace, Sondheim Documentary, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes a new album from Marisha Wallace, Six By Sondheim documentary, My Broken Language memoir by Quiara Alegría Hudes, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Marisha Wallace: Tomorrow

Singer/actress Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon) with covers as well as four new, original tracks. "Somewhere," "Alive," "Tomorrow," "The Show Must Go On," "Rainbow," "Before I Go," "My Declaration," "Faith," "You're The Voice," "Divine," "Purple Rain," "Reflection," "I'm Free," "Angel," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."

Purchase on Amazon.

David Thorne Scott: Thornewood

Jazz artist David Thorne Scott with Paula Cole, Peter Eldridge, Jason Palmer, Walter Smith III and Sara Caswell. "Rocky Mountain High," "If I Needed You," "Fall Into You," "In the Still Of the Night," "You Are There," "One For My Baby," "The Dark Side," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," "Deciding Where To Land," "The Summer Knows," "Grow," "Rocky Mountain High (outro)."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Just Songs (Unplugged)

Compilation of acoustic solo works with lyrical themes centered around social issues. Original music created by YPC alumni, now emerging songwriters and solo vocalists. "Fearless Angel" (by Nate Sabat), "Grown" (by Jordan Reynoso), "A Matter of Time" (by Nia Drummond), "Less Different Than We Believe" (by Monica Soyemi), "We Are the Colors" (by Nia Soyemi), "Love Everywhere" (by Blaize Adam), "Light to be Found" (by Caroline Kuhn).

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

One Night In Miami...

Soundtrack from 2020 film about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Ali's surprise title win over Sonny Liston. Features performances by Terrence Blanchard, Leslie Odom Jr., L.C. Cooke, Billy Preston, Jeremy Pope. "Rumble, Young Man, Rumble!," "Sam Cooke Comes to Stage / Copacabana Introduction," "Tammy," "Howl For Me Daddy," "Do Us All Proud," "I Believe To My Soul," "Salah Time," "I'(M) King Of The World!," "Put Me Down Easy - Hampton House," "Put Me Down Easy," "Greazee," "Ain't Yo Stuff Safe Here," "Malcolm Looks Out The Window," "You Send Me," "(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons," "Brother, What Is Going On?," "I Wanna Damn Party," "Lonely Teardrops," "Chain Gang," "Good Times," "A Change Is Gonna Come," "Speak Now."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Treeson: An Eco-Musical

Original cast album of score by G. Victoria Campbell. Simon Bächtiger, G. Victoria Campbell, Peter Campbell, Aly Carrigan, Daniele Alan-Carter, Diana Chu, Luisa Cortés, Jacob Didas, Sinead Davies, Sarsi Grace, Stephen Ingram, Auguste Jankauskaite, Emett Matthews, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Waddington and Colin Wardale. Orchestrations by Joseph Purdue. A portion of sales will go toward the Rainforest Alliance.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Six By Sondheim

2013 HBO documentary. Intimate and candid look at the life and art of legendary composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim ... told primarily in Sondheim's own words from dozens of interviews spanning decades. Features rarely seen archival performance footage and original staged productions created exclusively for this film with stars including Audra McDonald, Darren Criss, America Ferrera and more. 86 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

My Broken Language: A Memoir

By Quiara Alegría Hudes (Water By the Spoonful, In the Heights).

Weaves together Hudes's love of books with the stories of her family, and the lessons of North Philly with those of Yale. 336 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.