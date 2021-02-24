New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of February 22 - 42ND STREET on DVD and Blu-Ray, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the original London cast recordings of Amelie and Young Frankenstein, the filmed 2019 production of 42nd Street on DVD and Blu-Ray, a biography of Tom Stoppard, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Collection of some of the duo's favorites songs by some of their favorite composers, as well as three original tunes. "I've Got Just About Everything," "Sweet Kentucky Ham," "Better Than Anything," "The Shadow of Your Smile," "Two for the Road," "Old Friends / Bookends," "When This Love Affair Is Over," "I Think It's Going to Rain Today," "In a Quiet Place (Kei's Song)," "I Wish I'd Met You," "Dragonfly," "Thirty Years," "Some Other Time."

Upcoming Music Releases:

A follow-up to Parker's Broadway Soul, Vol. 1. New collection of Broadway classics reimagined. Created as a full musical, and featuring Jackie Cox, Shoshana Bean, Blaine Alden Krauss, and Natalie Joy Johnson. An eclectic array of songs from musicals as diverse as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man and more, all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color. Produced, arranged and orchestrated by Sonny Paladino, and co-produced by Rich Mercurio.

Amélie OLC

Score by Daniel Messé (music and lyrics) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics). Audrey Brisson, Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Grant, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin, Johnson Willis. "The Flight of the Blue Fly," "World's Best Papa," "Post Mortem," "The Sound of Going Round In Circles," "The Commute Home," "When the Booth Goes Bright," "The Bottle Drops," "Girl with the Glass," "How To Tell Time," "Tour De France," "Goodbye, Amélie," "Half Asleep," "Backyard," "Sister's Pickle," "Halfway," "Window Seat," "Thin Air," "There's No Place Like Gnome," "Times Are Hard for Dreamers," "Blue Arrow Suite," "The Late Nino Quincampoix," "A Better Haircut," "Stay," "Halfway (Reprise / Original London Cast Recording)," "Where Do We Go From Here?."

Insane Animals

Original cast recording of score by George Heyworth and Liv Morris. Cast includes Lockie Chapman. Musical arrangements by Victoria Falconer. The musical at HOME, Manchester, in March 2020.

Jane Monheit: Come What May

All-new collection of songbook classics. Produced by Jane Monheit, Wayne Haun, and Jamey Tate. "I Believe in You," "When a Woman Loves a Man," "Let's Take a Walk Around the Block," "Lush Life," "Let's Face the Music and Dance," "Samba Do Avião," "The Nearness of You," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," "The Man That Got Away," "My Funny Valentine."

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein OLC

Live recording made over several performances in the West End at the Garrick Theatre. Score by Mel Brooks ("Puttin' on the Ritz" by Irving Berlin). Cast includes Ross Noble, Lesley Joseph, Dianne Pilkington, Patrick Clancy. "Overture," "The Brain," "Please Don't Touch Me," "Together Again," "Roll in the Hay," "He Vas My Boyfriend," "It Could Work," "Hang Him Till He's Dead," "The Experiment," "He Vas My Boyfriend Reprise," "Welcome to Transylvania," "Transylvania Mania," "He's Loose," "Listen to Your Heart," "Surprise," "Someone," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "Deep Love," "Hang the Doctor," "Deep Love Reprise and Finale," "Finale - Together Again," "The Bows," "Exit Music." Mastered by Andy Water at Abbey Road Studios. Produced and mixed By Paul Gatehouse. Executive Produced By Mel Brooks and Kevin Salter.

Films Now Available:

Lady Sings the Blues

1972 biopic about Billie Holiday. Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, Richard Pryor, James T. Callahan, and Scatman Crothers.

My Dream Is Yours

1949 musical romantic comedy film. Starring Jack Carson, Doris Day, and Lee Bowman. Songs mostly by Ralph Blane and Harry Warren. 1080p HD master. Extras: vintage Joe McDoakes comedy short So You Want to be An Actor; The Grass is Always Greener short subject; classic cartoon A Ham in a Role; original theatrical Trailer (HD). 101 minutes.

On Moonlight Bay

1951 musical film. Starring Doris Day, Gordon MacRae, Jack Smith. New 1080p HD master from 4K scan of original Technicolor negatives. Extras: Let's Sing a Song About the Moonlight vintage short; classic cartoon A Hound for Trouble; original theatrical trailer (HD). 95 minutes.

Show Boat 1951

1951 film based on the stage musical. Score by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II. Screenplay by John Lee Mahin, based on musical book by Edna Ferber. Directed by George Sidney. Cast includes Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner, Howard Keel, Joe E. Brown, Marge Champion, Gower Champion, Agnes Moorehead. New 1080p HD master from 4K scan of original Technicolor negatives. Audio Specs DTS HD-Master Audio 2.0 STEREO - English, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Original Mono Theatrical track Extras: commentary by George Sidney; Till the Clouds Roll By - Show Boat (1946) Sequence; "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" and "Bill" Ava Gardner audio-only outtakes; Lux Radio Theater Broadcast (2/11/1952); original theatrical trailer (HD).

Upcoming Film Releases:

42nd Street

British production shown on PBS Great Performances in 2019. Revival of Gower Champion's original production. Cast includes Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, and Philip Bertioli. Musical staging and new choreography by Randy Skinner. Directed by Mark Bramble. 133 minutes.

The Wind in the Willows

West End production of the new musical by Julian Fellowes and George Stiles & Anthony Drewe. Rufus Hound, Simon Lipkin, Craig Mather, Neil McDermott, Denise Welch, and Gary Wilmot.

Books Now Available:

Tom Stoppard: A Life

Biography of writer Tom Stoppard by Hermione Lee, with his cooperation and access to a trove of hitherto unseen material. 896 pages.

