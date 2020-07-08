New and Upcoming Book, Music, and Film Releases For the Week of July 6 - Books on Acting, the Business of Professional Theatre, and More!

Need something new to read, listen to, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week features some books for people trying to break into the theatre industry, including a book on an actor's path to success, a book on the business of professional theatre, and more!

Also included this week are two new Blu-ray editions of classic movie musicals, an album of some lost Broadway hits, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Books Now Available:

Climbing Rejection Mountain: An Actor's Path to Success, Stability, and Self-Esteem

by Nick Wyman and Michael X. Martin

Climbing Rejection Mountain is highlighted by anecdotes from Mr. Wyman's long, illustrious career (sixteen Broadway shows) as well as dozens of clever, amusing cartoons by the noted Broadway actor (seventeen Broadway shows) Michael X. Martin. Making a life as an actor is difficult, but this book-full of practical advice and guidelines for approaching not only acting but life-will make it easier and more fun.

Purchase on Amazon.

Idiots, Heathers, and Squips: The New Golden Age of the Musical Theatre

by Scott Miller

Scott Miller continues his acclaimed and well-loved series of books digging into some of the most original, most interesting musicals ever written. In this volume, Miller takes you on a short but fantastic journey through the first decade and a half of the new millennium, guided by deep dives into eleven of the musicals that represent the astonishing variety and fearlessness of this new Golden Age, including bare, Urinetown, Sweet Smell of Success, Jerry Springer the Opera, Passing Strange, Cry-Baby, Next to Normal, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, American Idiot, Heathers, and Be More Chill, all shows that opened in this new century, presented in chronological order so you can see how our art form is evolving like never before.

Purchase on Amazon.

Les Misérables and Its Afterlives

by Kathryn M. Grossman and Bradley Stephens

This volume draws together essays from across a variety of fields, combining readings of Les Misérables with reflections on some of its multimedia afterlives, including musical theater and film from the silent period to today's digital platforms. The contributors offer new insights into the development and reception of Hugo's celebrated classic, deepening our understanding of the novel as a work that unites social commentary with artistic vision and raising important questions about the cultural practice of adaptation.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Understudy

by Ellen Tovatt Leary

THE UNDERSTUDY is the story of Nina Landau, an actress, living in New York City in the early '70s and trying hard to make it on Broadway. We follow her from her Broadway audition nerves to her eventual success on stage. Along the way we discover what goes on backstage during a Broadway show, how actors deal with the mistakes that occasionally occur and how exciting it is to be at an opening night party at Sardi's! Nina experiences thrilling triumphs as well as crushing setbacks and has a passionate love affair with her leading man.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

Stage Money: The Business of the Professional Theater 2nd edition

by Tim Donahue and Jim Patterson

This revised edition of Stage Money not only includes the latest financial information and illuminating examples of key concepts; it has been enhanced with a discussion of the stagehands' union plus a new chapter on marketing for the theater. These new elements combined with the essentials of the first edition create an expansive overview of the contemporary theater business. Stage Money is designed for theater enthusiasts and professionals interested in understanding the inner workings of this industry today and its challenges for the future.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases

Lost Broadway & More Volume 8

This album includes songs/cut songs from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, All in Love, The Education of H*Y*M*A*N K*A*P*L*A*N, The Gay Life, Grand Terrace Revue, 5th Edition, I'm Solomon, Jackpot, Jennie, Laugh a Little, Cry a Little, Something'S Afoot, Three's a Crowd, and A Wonderful Life. Performers include Meg Bussert, Chuck Cooper, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Hewitt, Richard Kind, Anna Menken, Barbara Minkus, Brooke Moriber, Jill Paice, Michelle Ragusa, Gary Stevens, Jack Urbont, and Bill Weeden.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases

Love Me Tonight (Special Edition)

A new Blu-ray of the 1932 musical comedy film, featuring songs by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The film stars Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald, Charles Ruggles, Charles Butterworth, and Myrna Loy. Directed and produced by Rouben Mamoulian.

Purchase on Amazon.

Never Steal Anything Small

A new Blu-ray of the 1959 musical film, starring James Cagney and Shirley Jones. The film features music by Allie Wrubel and lyrics by Maxwell Anderson. Directed by Charles Lederer.

Purchase on Amazon.

