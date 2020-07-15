New and Upcoming Book, Music, and Film Releases For the Week of July 13 - HADESTOWN Lyric Book, Music From Telly Leung, Melissa Errico, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on UPCOMING RELEASES

Need something new to read, listen to, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week features a book of lyrics and stories from Hadestown, new music from Melissa Errico, Shaina Taub, Telly Leung, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

Home Street Home, Volume 1

Music by Fat Mike. Lyrics by Fat Mike; additional Lyrics by Soma Snakeoil and Jeff Marx. Performers include Darla Belle, Ty Deran, Lena Hall, Emma Hunton, Ryan O'Connor, Lindsay Pearce.

Purchase on Amazon.

Melissa Errico: Two Spring Songs for Summer

Recorded in quarantine, the album includes "You Must Believe in Spring" (Michel Legrand, lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman) and "Blackberry Winter" (Alec Wilder). Tedd Firth, music director and accompaniment on piano. Engineered by Alejandro Venguer, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and executive produced by Kurt Deutsch, with Adam Gopnik serving as creative consultant.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Shaina Taub: Another Winter

Written and performed by Shaina Taub. Proceeds from this recording will go to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. Recorded with band remotely 6/26/20.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

Kim David Smith Live at Joe's Pub

Live album from Australian singer and performer Kim David Smith. Songs included are "Introduction" (Overture), "Pirate Jenny," "Barbara Song," "Jonny, wenn du Geburtstag hast?," Black Max Prelude" (monologue), "Song of Black Max," "You Keep Me Hangin' On," "Nature Boy," "Shooting Star," Vamp Prelude" (monologue), "Ich bin ein Vamp!," "Dracula's Tango," "I Should Be So Lucky," "A Little Yearning," "All the Lovers," and "The Singer."

Purchase on Amazon.

Rags: The Musical (physical edition)

London cast recording of Stephen Schwartz / Charles Strouse score. Recently played a limited run at Park Theatre, London. Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts, Sam Attwater, Debbie Chazen, Alex Gibson-Giorgio, Rachel Izen, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir, Martha Kirby, Oisin Nolan-Power, and Jeremy Rose, Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp. Executive-produced by Stephen Schwartz. Nick Barstow, music producer and orchestrator.

Purchase on Amazon.

Telly Leung: You Matter

This album features the songs "You Matter" (Gary Adler and Phoebe Kreutz), "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Zoom with You" (Gary Adler and Phoebe Kreutz), "Go the Distance Hero," and "Proud of Your Boy."

Purchase on Amazon.

Broadbend, Arkansas

Original cast recording of score by Ted Shen (music and lyrics), Ellen Fitzhugh (lyrics), Harrison David Rivers (lyrics), and Ted Shen (lyrics). Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton.

Upcoming Film Releases

The Black Emperor of Broadway (The Play That Changed History)

This is a new DVD of the 2019 film about Charles Gilpin, Eugene O'Neill, and The Emperor Jones. Featuring Shaun Parkes, John Carter Hensley, Nick Moran, Liza Weil, and Lonnie Farmer. Directed by Arthur Egeli. Written by Ian Bowater, Adrienne Earle Pender.

Purchase on Amazon.

Measure for Measure

This is a new DVD of the 2019 RSC production directed by Gregory Doran. Featuring Antony Byrne, Sandy Grierson, Claire Price, James Cooney, Amy Trigg, and Lucy Phelps. Bonus materials: "Measure For Measure: A play for today?"; cast interviews; director's commentary; cast gallery.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda

by Ishmael Reed

This play "critiques the acclaimed historical musical Hamilton through a depiction of a fictionalized version of ... Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is visited by several historical figures missing from the musical in a style similar to Dickens' A Christmas Carol ... echoes many critiques made by historians, such as the whitewashing of Alexander Hamilton." Debuted in 2019 at Nuyorican Poets Cafe.

Purchase on Amazon.

Theresa Rebeck, Complete Plays, Volume 5 2011-2019, Volume 5

by Theresa Rebeck

This book features The Nest, Poor Behavior, The Way of the World, Seared, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs, and Fool.

Purchase on Amazon.

Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown

by Anaïs Mitchell

This is a book of the complete lyrics and stories from Hadestown from its author, songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. The book also features a foreword by Steve Earle.

Purchase on Amazon.

Vietgone audiobook

by Qui Nguyen

This is an audiobook of the play by Qui Nguyen. L.A. Theatre Works production recorded before a live audience at the UCLA James Bridges Theater in February 2020. Will Dao, Desiree Mee Jung, Greg Watanabe, Paul Yen, Jeena Yi. Directed by Tim Dang. Original music by Shane Rettig.

Purchase on Amazon.

