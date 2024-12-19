New York Women In Film & Television Presents 11 Film Festival Awards In 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Women in Film & Television will present 11 NYWIFT Festival Awards to emerging and established filmmakers across six New York-area festivals throughout 2024.

The organization provides cash prizes and complimentary association memberships to filmmakers as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting women content creators in narrative and documentary filmmaking.

NYWIFT presented festival awards for Excellence in Directing across various categories to:

Tracie Laymon (Bob Trevino Likes It) and Sue Kim (The Last of the Sea Women) at the Hamptons International Film Festival; Wendy Bednarz (Yellow Bus) at the New York Indian Film Festival; Ella Glendining (Is There Anybody Out There?) and Violeta Ayala (La Lucha) at ReelAbilities Film Festival; Dana Conroy (Broken Eyes) and Sadie Bones (If That Mockingbird Don't Sing) at SOHO International Film Festival; Catherine Gund (Paint Me a Road Out of Here) and Herrana Addisu (The River) at Urbanworld Film Festival; and Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen (Brooklyn, Minnesota) and Eunice Lau (Troll Storm) at the Woodstock Film Festival.

"Making a film at any time is challenging - but especially in 2024, coming out of COVID restrictions, industry strikes, and economic challenges. We at NYWIFT are proud to be able to support these phenomenal women filmmakers in their creative endeavors, welcoming them to our community where they will find further collaboration and inspiration to achieve their goals," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

The organization's festival awards initiative was first established in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide cash support and association memberships to filmmakers demonstrating remarkable achievements in narrative and documentary directing. Past recipients have included Jennifer Esposito for Fresh Kills, Madeleine Gavin for Beyond Utopia, Zainab Jah for Reunion, Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage, and Ellie Foumbi for Our Father the Devil, among many others.

Learn more about the 2024 festival award winners at https://www.nywift.org/nywift-presents-11-film-festival-awards-throughout-2024/.