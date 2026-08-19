New York Polyphony to Perform as Part of GEMS Presents! Series

On Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM, GRAMMY-nominated vocal quartet New York Polyphony will perform a special 20th Anniversary Concert at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Times Square, presented by Gotham Early Music Scene as part of its GEMS Presents! Series. This milestone event marks New York Polyphony's return to the site of its founding debut. Twenty years - nearly to the day - after the ensemble's first performance at St. Mary the Virgin Times Square, the quartet celebrates two decades together with a selection of favorite works reflecting the range that has become their hallmark.

The specially curated program spans centuries, featuring Renaissance masters including Byrd, Palestrina, and Crecquillon alongside contemporary composers Andrew Smith and Akemi Naito. The concert will feature Geoffrey D. Williams, countertenor; Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor; Andrew Fuchs, tenor; and Craig Phillips, bass-baritone.

New York Polyphony's programming spans repertoire from Gregorian chant to contemporary commissions, with a focus on works both familiar and rare from the 12th through 17th centuries.

The 20th Anniversary Concert is part of a full season of touring for New York Polyphony. The ensemble's 2026-27 schedule also includes appearances at AMUZ (Flanders Festival Antwerp) in Antwerp, Belgium (August 28); Abingdon Episcopal Church in Gloucester, Virginia (September 17); St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland (September 18); Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Westport, Connecticut (October 17); the Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society in Corpus Christi, Texas (October 24); the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (December 5); St. James Cathedral in Chicago, Illinois (January 29); The Church of St. Michael & St. George in Clayton, Missouri (January 31); First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, Indiana (March 7); Anima Mundi Productions' Heart of Humanity concert series in Ashland, Oregon (April 18); and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, Oregon (April 20).



Photo Credit: Jacob Blickenstaff

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming