New York Philharmonic to Return to Carnegie Hall in 2022

The New York Philharmonic will return to Carnegie Hall four times in 2022, the first Carnegie Hall performances by the orchestra at Carnegie Hall since 2015.



Conductor Susanna Mälkki makes her Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage debut on Thursday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. leading the orchestra in Adolphus Hailstork's An American Port of Call, Sibelius's Symphony No. 5, and John Adams's Saxophone Concerto with soloist Branford Marsalis. This performance will be heard live by music lovers around the globe as part of the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series. Produced by WQXR and Carnegie Hall and hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon and New Sounds' John Schaefer, the concert will be broadcast by WQXR 105.9 FM in New York, streamed on wqxr.org and carnegiehall.org/wqxr.



The Philharmonic returns on Wednesday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. with Music Director Jaap van Zweden leading the orchestra in the first of three performances, which features the US premiere of Nico Muhly's In Certain Circles with pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque. The orchestra's April program also includes Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and La mer alongside Wagner's Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde.



Maestro van Zweden and the New York Philharmonic return on Friday, May 6 at 8:00 p.m. with Igor Levit as featured soloist in Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1. The evening's program is completed with Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra.



The Philharmonic's final program this season on Friday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. includes the world premiere of Sarah Kirkland Snider's Forward Into Light, Barber's Violin Concerto with Hilary Hahn, and Mahler's Symphony No. 1.

Program Information



Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

Susanna Mälkki, Conductor

Branford Marsalis, Saxophone



ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK An American Port of Call

JOHN ADAMS Saxophone Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5



Tickets $39-$130.





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director and Conductor

Katia and Marielle Labèque, Pianos



DEBUSSY Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

NICO MUHLY In Certain Circles (US Premiere)

WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

DEBUSSY La mer



Sponsored by Breguet, Exclusive Timepiece of Carnegie Hall



Tickets $44-$145.





Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM



Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director and Conductor

Igor Levit, Piano



BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1

BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra



Sponsored by KPMG LLP



Tickets $44-$145.





Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM



Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director and Conductor

Hilary Hahn, Violin



SARAH KIRKLAND SNIDER Forward Into Light (World Premiere)

BARBER Violin Concerto

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 1



Tickets $39-$130.

Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.