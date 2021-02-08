New York Philharmonic Announces New On-Demand Streaming Service NYPhil+

The New York Philharmonic has announced NYPhil+, the Orchestra's new on-demand streaming service, available today at nyphil.org/plus. For $4.99 per month or $50.00 per year, subscribers to the platform can access newly recorded programs and historic performances. The collection will also be available on apps for Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and other major streaming platforms later this spring.

The initial launch presents a new concert recording, featuring the New York Philharmonic conducted by David Robertson with pianist Emanuel Ax as soloist. Also currently available on NYPhil+ at launch are past performances, including five decades of Live From Lincoln Center telecasts as well as more recent Facebook Live broadcasts, staged performances, and chamber music presentations. Highlights include Julia Wolfe's Fire in my mouth; contemporary music concerts from the GRoW @ Annenberg Sound ON series; newly recorded chamber music performances captured in fall 2020 at Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall and Neidorff-Karpati Hall at Manhattan School of Music; and audio broadcasts culled from the Orchestra's award-winning radio series featuring Philharmonic Radio Host Alec Baldwin.

In the coming months, more newly recorded orchestral programs will be added to NYPhil+. These include Music Director Jaap van Zweden's first performance with the Orchestra since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a new Young People's Concert. In addition to Mr. Robertson and Mr. Ax, guest artists include conductors Tito Muñoz in his Philharmonic debut and Thomas Wilkins and pianist Aaron Diehl. Another focus is on the virtuosity of Philharmonic musicians, with solo turns by English horn / oboist Ryan Roberts and Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin in Copland's Quiet City, as well as Concertmaster Frank Huang, Principal Second Violin Qianqian Li, Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps, and Principal Cello Carter Brey as the solo quartet in Elgar's Introduction and Allegro.

"Music is essential," said Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO Deborah Borda. "This truth has been reinforced by the smiles of New Yorkers who came upon NY Phil Bandwagon and the thanks expressed by our audiences on our social media broadcasts. Nothing quite matches the live concert experience, but we have created NYPhil+ and set a reasonable price so that as many people as possible can enjoy the brilliance of the New York Philharmonic wherever, and whenever, they can. Today's launch is only the first step for this growing and evolving portal to the world of the Philharmonic."

"Reuniting with my New York Philharmonic musicians after a year of being kept apart will be a very emotional experience and one of the great joys of this new year," said Music Director Jaap van Zweden. "It's been so difficult to be kept apart due to COVID-19, but this is a big step toward recovery and reemerging stronger than ever."

Newly Recorded Orchestral Concerts

NYPhil+ marks the New York Philharmonic's return to performing in larger ensembles since the cancellation of concerts in March 2020. These new orchestral concerts will be recorded monthly, closely following New York State and City COVID safety guidelines, and will be added to the platform on a rolling basis.

Available today:

David Robertson, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano



Jessie MONTGOMERY Banner

R. STRAUSS Wind Serenade in E-flat major

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9, Jeunehomme

ELGAR Introduction and Allegro



Programs scheduled to be added to NYPhil+ include the following:



Tito Muñoz*, conductor

Aaron Diehl, piano

Paul Sikivie, bass

Aaron Kimmel, drums

Christopher Martin, trumpet (Copland's Quiet City)

Ryan Roberts, English horn (Copland's Quiet City)



COPLAND Quiet City

Mary Lou Williams Selections from Zodiac Suite

STILL Out of the Silence

IVES The Unanswered Question

COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite (for 13 instruments)





Young People's Concert: Music as a Change Agent

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Laquita Mitchell, soprano

Habib Azar, director



J.S. BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Paul Simon / Arr. W. Healy Bridge Over Troubled Water

VIVALDI / Arr. J. Sorrell Selections from Trio Sonata D minor, RV 63, La follia, arranged for String Orchestra

Very Young Composer Ilana RAHIM-BRADEN I Am Composition but Stronger (World Premiere)

BARTÓK Romanian Folk Dances

Roberto Sierra Selection from Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (New York Premiere)

PRICE / HUGHES Hold Fast to Dreams

Jessie MONTGOMERY Starburst



The first Young People's Concert designed specifically for virtual audiences, with music and composers that inspire hope and healing, Music as a Change Agent will also be available to stream for free on the Philharmonic's Facebook and YouTube channels and on nyphil.org/learn.

Photo credit: Chris Lee