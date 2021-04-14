'New York Music Month Extended Play' Expanded With New Events for Children and Young Adults

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the addition of a fourth New York Music Month Extended Play event category - Youth Programming. This new category joins Resources for Musicians, NYMM Talks and Performances + Workshops. The new Youth Programming line-up includes events with partners such as the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, Universal Music Publishing Group, recording artist Candice Hoyes, and author Jeff Chang.

New events have also been added in the Resources for Musicians and NYMM Talks categories, with new partners such as Concord, Warner Music Group, Verifi Media, Bronx Music Heritage Center, Music Industry City, and NFT3D.ME, as well as returning partner NYU Music Business. NYMMEP is a six-month program from January to June, offering free, online events to support the music community and enthusiasts during the pandemic. You can learn more at https://www.nymusicmonth.nyc/.

The newly launched Youth Programming includes the following events:

"Can't Stop Won't Stop: New York and the Birth of Hip-Hop" with Jeff Chang

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

This panel will discuss hip-hop's roots and why hip-hop continues to be one of New York City's great contributions to global culture. Targeted to high school and college-age students, the panel will feature stories from the pioneering hip-hop family of DJ Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell, whose August 1973 party is commonly cited as the beginning of the hip-hop movement. The panel is led by Davey D and Rob Kenner, who almost half a century later utilize hip-hop to advance social change.

Panelists:

Davey D, hip-hop journalist, activist and historian, co-author of "Can't Stop Won't Stop: A History of Hip-Hop, Young Adult Edition"

DJ Kool Herc, "the Father of Hip-Hop"

Cindy Campbell, the "Mother of Hip-Hop"

Rob Kenner - hip-hop/dancehall journalist and filmmaker, author of "The Marathon Don't Stop"

Moderated by Jeff Chang, co-author of "Can't Stop Won't Stop: A History of Hip-Hop, Young Adult Edition"

"Family MusiQuests: Indian Classical Music" with Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

Saturday, May 1, 2021, 3:00 - 3:45 PM

A family concert series exploring Indian Classical Music. Children will learn about the Bansuri flute, Sitar and Tabla, getting up close and personal with the instruments and how their sounds contribute to Indian musical culture. The series explores how the instruments are played and the type of beautiful music they can make. Hosted by Sameer Gupta, a Brooklyn-based jazz percussionist, tabla player, composer, educator and co-founder of Brooklyn Raga Massive, this event is a fantastic introduction to Indian Classical instruments for music-lovers of all ages, but specifically geared towards children ages 0-7.

"Advertising, Film & TV Music 101" with Universal Music Publishing Group

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 4:00 - 5:00 PM

Have you ever wondered how music is chosen and licensed for commercials, films, TV shows and video games? Did you know that there is an entire industry dedicated to licensing songs? This seminar for high school and college students will introduce you to how the industry works, as well as the many different job opportunities available. The seminar is led by Tom Eaton, Senior VP of Music for Advertising, serves as a liaison among the writers, advertising agencies and the publishing group, in order to place songs and writers on upcoming advertising campaigns. During his 22 years with UMPG, Eaton has placed songs in commercials for Apple, Google, Ford, KFC, Nissan, Target, Chrysler and many more well-known global brands.

"Waiting for the World: Black Women Vocalists as Cultural Innovators" with Candice Hoyes

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 4:00 - 5:00 PM

The award-winning recording artist and activist Candice Hoyes uses her vocal style to explore black identity and collective transformation. A TED presenter and a Harvard alumna, she is a performer and lecturer for Jazz at Lincoln Center and CUNY. In this session, targeted to high school and college students, Candice will perform songs layered with meaning, and guide participants through reflective conversations about the cultural richness and innovation of jazz, including how it inspires our vision of music and social justice.

In addition to the introduction of Youth Programming, there have been events added in the following NYMMEP categories:

Resources for Musicians

"Avoiding Metadata Disasters: How Independent Creators and Companies Can Win the Data Game" with Verifi Media

Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 1:00 - 2:00 PM

Even seasoned independent labels and artists can find metadata registration and management tricky to nightmarish. A mistake can cost thousands of dollars in lost sync license revenue opportunities, or bury an artist's music under an algorithmic pile. Data standards and registration bodies move quickly, leaving creators feeling left behind. Verifi Media has run a series of research projects that deconstruct the myth and mystery of metadata to help creators, labels and publishers. Join Chloe Johnson of Verifi Media and the independent artist and label owner, Anya Marina, for a presentation, discussion and Q&A on best practices using real-life examples and practical steps.

NYMM Talks

"Music By the Book" with Bronx Music Heritage Center

The Artistic Directors of the Bronx Music Heritage Center, Bobby Sanabria and Elena Martinez, interview authors of recent books with topics covering all things musical. The authors will take questions from viewers during the program.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 8:00 PM

The Puerto Rican composer, Prof. Rafael Aponte Ledee, considered one of the most important contemporary classical composers of our times, will discuss his book, El Ombligo de la Plena. This interview will be conducted in Spanish.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 8:00 PM

The musician and educator, Ben Lapidus, will discuss the Latin music scene in NYC with his latest book New York and the International Sound of Music.

Wednesday, Jun​e 23, 2021, 8:00 PM

Ivor Miller, a cultural historian specializing in the African Diaspora in the Caribbean and the Americas, will discuss The Sacred Language of the Abakua, the book he recently translated and edited, and the references to rumba and other forms of Afro Cuban music.

"Reimagining Opera as Film During the Pandemic" with Boosey & Hawkes

Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 2:00 - 3:00 PM

When the pandemic hit, music creators and producers had to figure out new, visually-compelling ways to present opera and other stage works in the digital space. Join us for a conversation about turning operas into full-fledged film productions with film sets, soundtrack recording sessions, and directors. Genre-bending composers David T. Little (Soldier Songs) and Angelica Negron (The Island We Made), and visionary opera producers Sarah Williams (Opera Philadelphia) and Beth Morrison (Beth Morrison Projects) will discuss re-envisioning the production process as well as the creative possibilities that open up when you turn traditional performance into film.

"The Future of the Digital Music Industry" with Warner Music Group and NYU Music Business Program

Monday, May 10, 2021, 4:00 - 5:00 PM

Oana Ruxandra, EVP, Business Development and Chief Digital Officer at Warner Music Group (WMG) will chat with NYU Music Business professor Larry Miller about innovation and the continued digital transformation of the music industry. The session will explore how innovative technologies create exciting new opportunities for recorded music, including fitness, virtual concerts, virtual/augmented reality and social networks, as well as some of the challenges these new technologies create for artists and labels.

"The Future of VR & Music" with Music Industry City

Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00 PM

Join this conversation which will be live-streamed, and held in virtual reality (VR). Artists, DJs, tech experts, world builders, and musicians will break down the latest technologies, integrations, and the future of VR and music and how to incorporate these into your career.

"The Future of the Creator Economy is 3D- Immersive Worlds, Collectables and Money" with NFT3D.ME

Thursday, June 2, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

On this panel, we will talk about how brands, artists, musicians, athletes and influencers are using next-generation tools for 3D creation. We will showcase photogrammetry, volumetric capture, ambient audio and virtual production that have been used by large media companies and are now accessible to individual creators. In addition, we will talk about NFT's. Join us for a fun and lively conversation with the industry experts, Eric Schwertzel, Bill Craig and special guests.

"HADESTOWN: The Blurring and Creative Interplay Between Theater and Live Music" with Concord Theatricals

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

The Tony Award-winning musical HADESTOWN celebrates the best of American folk and New Orleans-inspired jazz. Listen as cast members discuss their roots in the music world, creating music for theater, and the blurring and creative interplay between theater and live music. The panel will include Todd Sickafoose, the Tony-winning co-orchestrator and two of the women in the band: Marika Hughes (cello) and Dana Lyn (violin). Imogen Lloyd Webber will be the moderator.

"Publishing A&R in the Zoom Age" with Concord Music Publishing

June 2021 (Final date to come)

Join as Concord's international publishing team discusses working in A&R in the age of Zoom. The team will share their experiences with signing new talent, setting up writing sessions and pitching songs, all from their living rooms. Learn about the pros and cons of connecting through the screen and predictions for the future. Get an international view at the business through the lens of experts working in London, Nashville, New York and LA. Whether you are an aspiring songwriter/producer or music industry peer, you'll learn from this powerhouse team, connecting the dots to churn out the hits of 2021 and beyond.