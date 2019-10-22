New York Governor Gears Up For Harriet Tubman Memorial

On behalf of Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have sent a letter to HR 1242 Resilience Project in reference of their request to present State of New York a stone from Goree Island, Senegal in commemoration of the 400 Years of African-American History. A dedication ceremony for the stone was held on the graveside of Harriet Tubman at Fort Hill Cemetary in Auburn earlier this month.

"The Island of Goree is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site in the sovereign nation of Senegal. While I must convey my full respect for your intentions, out of an abundance of caution, I'm checking with our Counsel's office as to whether New York State can accept your proposed commemorative gift", said, Roger Daniel Mackay, Deputy Commissioner for Historic Preservation.

Mr. Brandon Hicks, Director of African-American Affairs for Governor Cuomo has also requested a meeting with the HR 1242 Resilience Project at their Manhattan office.

Goree Island was a slave port in Senegal where countless numbers of Africans were held before there journey across the Atlantic Ocean, commonly referred to as the Middle Passage. Senegal is hosting a regional meeting for the International Decade for People of African Descent this week in Dakar. Mr. Matar Diop Kane, a retired Senegalese Marine Police Officer, is scheduled to hand-deliver an updated letter to authorities concerning the Harriet Tubman Memorial on behalf of HR 1242 Resilience Project.

According to Don Victor Mooney, of Queens and President of HR 1242 Resilience Project, the US Embassy in Dakar has shown interest in screening the movie Harriet, a long-awaited biopic of Harriet Tubman, which is being released nationwide on November 1. On his fourth try, Mooney became the first African-American to row across the Atlantic Ocean, following the route of his ancestors.

On the net: https://www.hr1242resilience.com





