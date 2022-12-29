New York Composers Circle to Present Namaste Clarinet Quintet in January
The program will include World Premieres of David See's Suite for Clarinet Quintet and Gayther Myer's Poem in October and more.
New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present Namaste Clarinet Quintet, a concert of new music performed by the Perugia, Italy-based ensemble, on Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Transfiguration ("Little Church Around the Corner"), 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.
The program will include World Premieres of David See's Suite for Clarinet Quintet and Gayther Myer's Poem in October and the U.S. Premieres of Timothy L. Miller's Circus Minimus, Anton Rovner's Lamento, Robert S. Cohen's Variants and David Mecionis's Two Table Canons for Two Clarinetists. Also featured will be the New York Premieres of Todd Mason's Echoes of the Heart and Hubert Howe's Inharmonic Fantasy No. 15 for bass clarinet and fixed media.
Performers will be the Namaste Clarinet Quintet - Guido Arbonelli, Natalia Benedetti, Mattia Bellini, Letizia Rossi and Valentina Betti Sorbelli, who will all travel to New York especially for this concert.
Tickets for the January 10 concert are $20, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216718®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fnycc-presents-namaste-clarinet-quintet-guido-arbonelli-special-guests-tickets-422857146107?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.
The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYABBmgKtxg9bLk0ly6NXuQ.
For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.
The New York Composers Circle
is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.
