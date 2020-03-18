New York City Gay Men's Chorus Postpones BIG GAY SING: DIVAS, DIVAS, DIVAS to September
The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC)'s upcoming concerts-Big Gay Sing: Divas, Divas, Divas-previously scheduled for Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m. will now be postponed to Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 p.m.
March concert tickets (including Print at Home or Hold at Box Office) will be valid for the September show on the same day of the week as the original tickets. Ticket buyers may request to have tickets reissued with the new date, exchange to another September date at no additional cost, or receive a full refund by emailing the Skirball Box Office at boxoffice@nyu.edu.
Big Gay Sing: Divas, Divas, Divas will feature an audience singalong to iconic anthems, dancing, drag queens, and more, all set to pop, musical theater, and current top 40 and throwback hits by Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Cher, Dolly Parton, Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and others.
The New York City Gay Men's Chorus will additionally present Proud: NYCGMC Celebrates 40 Years! on June 20, 2020 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.
Concert Information
BIG GAY SING: DIVAS, DIVAS, DIVAS
New York City Gay Men's Chorus
Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
NYU Skirball
566 LaGuardia Place
New York, NY 10012
Tickets, priced from $25, are available by visiting nyuskirball.org, by calling 212-998-4941 or by visiting the NYU Skirball Box Office.
