New York City Children's Theater To Host 2024 Gala LIGHT THE LIGHTS: BROADWAY CELEBRATES NEW YORK CITY CHILDREN'S THEATER

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) will present the 2024 Gala, "Light the Lights: Broadway Celebrates New York City Children's Theater," on Monday, May 6th, at 6:30pm at The View at The Battery hosted by Tony award nominee and Gala Chair Anika Larsen (Almost Famous, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award Nominee Vanessa Williams will receive NYCCT's Luminary Award, which recognizes those who advocate the importance of arts-in-education and theater for young audiences. The multi-talented, native New Yorker, Williams is best known for her work on stage (KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, INTO THE WOODS, POTUS...), film (ERASER, SOUL FOOD, DANCE WITH ME), television (UGLY BETTY, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES), and in the music industry for more than 30 years and vigorously supports arts education, theater, equity, diversity, access, and inclusion for young people. Ms. Williams will receive her award from Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera).

Drama Desk Award Nominees Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth (IN TRANSIT, DORY FANTASMAGORY) will receive the Family of Artists Award, recognizing the sustained contributions of those who continually help NYCCT fulfill its mission and support the field of theater for young audiences. Mr. Kaplan and Ms. Wordsworth have been steadfast supporters of NYCCT and wrote two original musicals for the company: 2021's hit family musical Dory Fantasmagory and 2014's Dear Albert Einstein, which was nominated for Best Family Musical by the Off-Broadway Alliance. They are now working on a sequel to Dory Fantasmagory, Dory Fantasmagory: Head in the Clouds, with NYCCT. Mr. Kaplan and Ms. Wordsworth will receive their award from Academy Award winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen).

The evening will consist of: cocktail reception accompanied by Broadway jazz standards, seated dinner, awards program, and performances by Broadway stars throughout the night!* The annual Gala raises crucial funds that help us bring award-winning theater productions and education programs to children and families across the city at little or no cost to them. Guests will celebrate New York City Children's Theater's mission to promote children's literacy and social development through sustainable, accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. We reach nearly 15,000 children/youth and families across NYC each year with our programming. For many of our students, NYCCT is their first introduction to theater.

The Gala Committee is composed of NYCCT Board members: Anika Larsen, Gala Chair; Kimberly Marshall, Matthew Quint, Melanie Weinraub, and Barbara Zinn Krieger.

Tickets on sale now; Individual tickets, $400; General table of 10, $5,000; VIP Table of 10, $10,000. For tickets/tables or donations, please visit nycchildrenstheater.org/nycct-2024-gala/

About New York City Children's Theater:

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through sustainable, accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world. For 27 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 425,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.