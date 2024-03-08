New York Choral Society to Honor Adolphus Hailstorm at 65th Anniversary Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Choral Society will celebrate 65 years of large scale choral and multi-disciplinary collaborations at their annual gala, April 4, 2024 at the Metropolitan Club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The Gala honors composer Dr. Adolphus Hailstork as well as chorus member and trustee Michael Roos for his many years of exemplary service to the organization and Dee Kittany, who celebrates her 50th anniversary singing with The New York Choral Society. The evening, hosted by actor and comedian Andy Peeke will welcome guest artists soprano Cierra Byrd and tenor Bernard Holcomb. Guests will also enjoy a preview of the world premiere of Four Madrigals, the latest installment of the company’s virtual film series Our Voices.

Since the 2023 Gala, NYCHORAL’s programming has been marked by innovative projects, including the New York premiere of Adolphus Hailstork’s cantata A Knee on the Neck at the newly renovated David Geffen Hall in cooperation with George Floyd's family and the visually charged Angel of Many Signs in collaboration with visual artist Saya Woolfalk and electronic composer Raquel Acevedo. The April Gala aims to garner support for this season’s productions and further the organization’s commitment to presenting innovative and groundbreaking programming, including the digital premiere of Four Madrigals on April 8 and The Unicorn on May 30 at the NYU Skirball Center in collaboration with Emerge125 dance company, soloists from the Grammy Award winning Experiential Orchestra, and countertenor Chuanyuan Liu (刘川源).

This year's gala will honor the incomparable Dr. Adolphus Hailstork with the Robert De Cormier Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to American music. Dr. Hailstork's illustrious career, spanning over five decades and encompassing more than 250 compositions, has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape. The New York Choral Society, under the direction of Music Director David Hayes, has been privileged to champion Dr. Hailstork's works, including the acclaimed New York premiere of A Knee on the Neck, his groundbreaking oratorio which garnered critical acclaim and exemplified the chorus's commitment to showcasing diverse voices in the arts. Reflecting on Dr. Hailstork's impact, David Hayes remarks, " We have been deeply honored to share Dr. Hailstork's music with more audiences. The Robert De Cormier Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes and celebrates his dazzling and prolific career which has seen over 250 works performed by ensembles, orchestras, and choruses around the United States.”

Additionally, the gala will recognize Michael Roos with the John & Joanne Lawson Service to NYCHORAL Award for his unwavering dedication to supporting The New York Choral Society. As a chorus member and trustee, Roos has played a pivotal role in preserving the chorus's legacy, including facilitating the transfer of archives to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. "We are profoundly grateful to Mike for his steadfast commitment to our chorus," remarks Gary Pai, Chair of The New York Choral Society's Board of Directors. "His leadership has ensured the preservation of our history for future generations."

The event also will celebrate Dee Kittany for her remarkable 50-year tenure with The New York Choral Society. Kittany's dedication and artistry have enriched countless performances and exemplify the enduring spirit of the chorus. "Singing with The New York Choral Society has been a source of immense joy," remarks Kittany. "I am deeply touched to be honored for 50 seasons with this extraordinary chorus."

Alongside a silent auction and a sit-down dinner, the gala will feature performances by acclaimed artists, including mezzo-soprano Cierra Byrd and tenor Bernard Holcomb. The evening will be hosted by the charismatic Andy Peeke, who will serve as emcee and auctioneer. Ticket holders will also have a first look at the chorus’s latest digital art collaboration, Four Madrigals, bringing image maker and storyteller Kia LaBieja to a performance of composer Ned Rorem’s "Four Madrigals" on texts of Sappho. To date, the chorus’s Our Voices digital series has presented nine short multi-disciplinary and collaborative art films to reimagine and redefine the experience of choral music while activating discussions of social justice, equity, inclusion, peace, and love. All shorts are available to stream at https://www.nychoral.org and the company’s YouTube page.

“We are thrilled to return to the legendary Metropolitan Club and celebrate 65 incredible years of being a forward-thinking and innovative performing arts organization here in New York City,” says Executive Director Pat Owens. “As I prepare to step down at the close of the Spring season, I am proud to celebrate this milestone with our enthusiastic and passionate community and look towards the organization’s exciting next chapter.”

EVENT INFORMATION

The New York Choral Society’s Spring Gala will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 6:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Club.

The Metropolitan Club is located at 1 East 60th Street at the corner of 5th Avenue, and is accessible by the F, N, and E trains. Tickets are available at https://nychoral.betterworld.org/events/2024SPRINGGALA