New York Actors Take Over Award-Winning Web Series SORRY, ARI In Tribute To NYC

SORRY ARI is a 15-episode comedy web series that follows Ari, a positive guy with the absolute worst luck in the world. It was selected as One of the Best Web Series by INDIEWIRE alongside Jerry Seinfeld and recently won Breakout Series at Glow Fest LA. It has been featured at the HollyWeb Festival, The Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, WhoHaHa, Funny or Die and FilmShortage.

The episode follows Ari on a New York City adventure that pays homage to the timeless magic of the city and the relentless ups and downs one can experience in a single day there.

Starring, written and directed by Ari Frenkel (Silicon Valley) & Mike Liscio (Avenue Q) the episode entitled "On Broadway," features Jimmy Ray Bennett (Hand of God), Susan Louise O'Connor (Orange is the New Black), Allegra Cohen (Putzel), Dave Murgittroyd (What We Do in the Shadows), Brian Barks (The Knick), Angeliea Stark (Foam), Nick Kohn (Avenue Q), Sarah Grace Welbourn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Dan Shaked (Mysteries of Laura), Elizabeth Berg (Avenue Q), Jason Jacoby (Avenue Q) and Brian Beach (The Book of Mormon).

Rounding out the cast are: Adam Bashian (Phantom of the Opera), Anthony Gusevich (High Fidelity), Megan Greener, Elyse Steingold, Bradley Carrington, Decker Harris, Tara Haight, Melissa Miller, Jackie Netis, Laurie Seligman, Simone Serra, Virginia Hill, Marissa Kohn, Veronica Tullo, Nick Vergara, Brian Teague Williams, Keith Roenke, Marissa Kohn, Nick Vergara, Veronica Tullo, Bradley Carrington, Tara Haight, Adam Bashian, Gavin Earl Johnson, Virginia Hill & Danielle Thomas.

Past cast members include Stephen Guarino (I'm Dying Up Here), Christine Ko (Tigertail), Ken Kirby (Good Trouble), Molly McCook (Last Man Standing), Joe Conti (This is Us), Jee Young Han (Santa Clarita Diet), Karl Girolamo (Agents of Shield), Patty Guggenheim (Florida Girls), Sumalee Montano (Veep), Jamie Renee Smith (9-1-1), Colleen Foy (Code Black) and many more.

Ari Frenkel is a bi-coastal Actor, Writer, and Filmmaker. He has appeared on several TV shows including Silicon Valley, There's...Johnny!, Rizzoli & Isles, Transparent, and will soon appear on Apple's new drama "Truth be Told" starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan. Ari has also appeared in several feature films and has performed in regional theaters around the country. He has a BFA in Acting from Montclair State University. During his time there he won the Kennedy Center Irene Ryan Acting Competition at the National level in Washington, DC. More info at AriFrenkel.com

Full episodes at SorryAri.com







