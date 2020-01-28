New Theater Series UNCOMMON VOICES to Feature Episode with André DeShields and More

ALL ARTS has announced the premiere of a new theater series in partnership with En Garde Arts. Uncommon Voices will highlight the playwrights, directors and performers shaping tomorrow's theater.

Episodes will feature André DeShields (Hadestown), Danny Pudi (Community) and Pascal Armand (Eclipsed). As well as, Mfoniso Udofia, Nadine Malouf, Syndee Winters, Andrea Thome, and more.

The first episode (S#!thole Country Clapback with Pascal Armand and Patrice Johnson Chevannes) will premiere on the ALL ARTS on Wednesday, February 12.

Premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 12 p.m. on the ALL ARTS streaming app, YouTube, Facebook and allarts.org & 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel

Synopsis

This new series from ALL ARTS, co-produced by En Garde Arts Artistic Director Anne Hamburger and four-time Emmy winning television producer Jesse Green, highlights new theatrical work by artists using their craft to explore the most important issues we are facing today, from climate change to immigration, homelessness to identity politics. Interviews with playwrights, directors and performers combined with excerpts of new theatrical work in its earliest stages of development, peels back the curtain on the birth of theatrical ideas.

Running Time

Digital Episodes: 14 minutes

Broadcast Episodes: 30 minutes

Episode Premieres

Digital

Wednesday, February 12 at 12 p.m. - S#!thole Country Clapback

Wednesday, February 19 at 12 p.m. - Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)

Wednesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. - A Hill On Which To Drown

Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. - A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction

Wednesday, June 3 at 12 p.m. - Running

Wednesday, June 10 at 12 p.m. - Lena: A Moment with a Lady

Broadcast

Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. - S#!thole Country Clapback & Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)

Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. - A Hill On Which To Drown & A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction

Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. - Running & Lena: A Moment with a Lady

About the Featured Works

S#!thole Country Clapback

Playwright and Tony nominated actress Pascal Armand tells the story of her family's journey to American citizenship from Haiti and the prejudices that plague them.

Written & Performed by Pascale Armand (Eclipsed)

Directed by Patrice Johnson Chevannes

Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)

Inspired by first person narratives with undocumented immigrants from Latin America living in New York who come together on the evening of an ICE raid to seek solace through participating in a fandango (a community celebration of music and dance) and premiering as a live performance on February 10th at La Mama and touring the five boroughs.

Written by Andrea Thome

Directed by José Zayas

Original Music by Sinuhé Padilla

A Hill On Which To Drown

André DeShields performs this stunning new play about an African American man who, on his death bed, leaves his legacy by staking claim to his own history as a gay man.

Written by Kevin R. Free

Directed by Zhailon Levingston

Performed by André De Shields (Tony Award, Hadestown)

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction

A new solo performance by Nadine Malouf, a member of the rising young theatre company LubDub Theatre, that grapples with being a human in a time of potential mass extinction.

Written by Miranda Rose Hall

Performed by Nadine Malouf

Running

Danny Pudi, film and television star of the hit series Community, tells a touching identity story about the journey of becoming a new father and how this led him to reconnect with his own.

Written & Performed by Danny Pudi

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Lena: A Moment with a Lady

Created by Broadway star Syndee Winters and award-winning playwright Mfoniso Udofia, uses powerful vocals and a rich storyline to share the most pivotal moments in Lena Horne's life.

Written by Mfoniso Udofia

Directed by Logan Vaughn

Music by Andromeda Turre

Performed by Syndee Winters, Kyle Taylor Parker & Dana Watkins

See the trailer below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You