New Theater Series UNCOMMON VOICES to Feature Episode with André DeShields and More
ALL ARTS has announced the premiere of a new theater series in partnership with En Garde Arts. Uncommon Voices will highlight the playwrights, directors and performers shaping tomorrow's theater.
Episodes will feature André DeShields (Hadestown), Danny Pudi (Community) and Pascal Armand (Eclipsed). As well as, Mfoniso Udofia, Nadine Malouf, Syndee Winters, Andrea Thome, and more.
The first episode (S#!thole Country Clapback with Pascal Armand and Patrice Johnson Chevannes) will premiere on the ALL ARTS on Wednesday, February 12.
Premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 12 p.m. on the ALL ARTS streaming app, YouTube, Facebook and allarts.org & 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel
Synopsis
This new series from ALL ARTS, co-produced by En Garde Arts Artistic Director Anne Hamburger and four-time Emmy winning television producer Jesse Green, highlights new theatrical work by artists using their craft to explore the most important issues we are facing today, from climate change to immigration, homelessness to identity politics. Interviews with playwrights, directors and performers combined with excerpts of new theatrical work in its earliest stages of development, peels back the curtain on the birth of theatrical ideas.
Running Time
Digital Episodes: 14 minutes
Broadcast Episodes: 30 minutes
Episode Premieres
Digital
Wednesday, February 12 at 12 p.m. - S#!thole Country Clapback
Wednesday, February 19 at 12 p.m. - Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)
Wednesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. - A Hill On Which To Drown
Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. - A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction
Wednesday, June 3 at 12 p.m. - Running
Wednesday, June 10 at 12 p.m. - Lena: A Moment with a Lady
Broadcast
Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. - S#!thole Country Clapback & Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)
Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. - A Hill On Which To Drown & A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction
Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. - Running & Lena: A Moment with a Lady
About the Featured Works
S#!thole Country Clapback
Playwright and Tony nominated actress Pascal Armand tells the story of her family's journey to American citizenship from Haiti and the prejudices that plague them.
Written & Performed by Pascale Armand (Eclipsed)
Directed by Patrice Johnson Chevannes
Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)
Inspired by first person narratives with undocumented immigrants from Latin America living in New York who come together on the evening of an ICE raid to seek solace through participating in a fandango (a community celebration of music and dance) and premiering as a live performance on February 10th at La Mama and touring the five boroughs.
Written by Andrea Thome
Directed by José Zayas
Original Music by Sinuhé Padilla
A Hill On Which To Drown
André DeShields performs this stunning new play about an African American man who, on his death bed, leaves his legacy by staking claim to his own history as a gay man.
Written by Kevin R. Free
Directed by Zhailon Levingston
Performed by André De Shields (Tony Award, Hadestown)
A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction
A new solo performance by Nadine Malouf, a member of the rising young theatre company LubDub Theatre, that grapples with being a human in a time of potential mass extinction.
Written by Miranda Rose Hall
Performed by Nadine Malouf
Running
Danny Pudi, film and television star of the hit series Community, tells a touching identity story about the journey of becoming a new father and how this led him to reconnect with his own.
Written & Performed by Danny Pudi
Directed by Arpita Mukherjee
Lena: A Moment with a Lady
Created by Broadway star Syndee Winters and award-winning playwright Mfoniso Udofia, uses powerful vocals and a rich storyline to share the most pivotal moments in Lena Horne's life.
Written by Mfoniso Udofia
Directed by Logan Vaughn
Music by Andromeda Turre
Performed by Syndee Winters, Kyle Taylor Parker & Dana Watkins
