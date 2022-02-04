New Release Date Announced for SPACE DOGS Original Cast Album

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release the original cast album of the new musical Space Dogs on Friday, February 11. The show features music and lyrics by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, who also perform the show. Space Dogs is currently in previews at New York's MCC Theater, directed by Ellie Heyman, opening on February 13 and running through March 6. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the album's new single "If I Start a Race." The album is produced by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Pre-order now at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/SpaceDogs

Space Dogs is an epic new musical that tells the mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. The show is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Space Dogs is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, Nicole and Stephen Eisenberg, the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Space Dogs was developed in SongLabs with leadership support provided by Jill Furman. Space Dogs is produced in association with Tricia Small.