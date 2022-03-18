New Programming Added to Carnegie Hall+

Carnegie Hall today announced new programming that has been added this month to Carnegie Hall+, a new premium subscription video on-demand channel, curated by Carnegie Hall, that offers instant access to unforgettable performances by celebrated artists from renowned stages all around the world.



Launched in December 2021, Carnegie Hall+ features full-length concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, artist profiles, and family programming-all presented with state-of-the-art video and audio quality for a peerless home theater experience.



Available in the United States and internationally on the Apple TV app, the premium channel is aligned with Carnegie Hall's mission to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience. New program offerings will be added to the channel monthly, creating an ever-growing destination for the best arts programming.



Programming Added to Carnegie Hall+ in March includes:





Esa-Pekka Salonen & Orchestre de Paris with Katia and Marielle Labèque



In a revelatory program with the Orchestre de Paris, Esa-Pekka Salonen-an authoritative interpreter of the music of Bartók-conducts this 2015 performance at the Philharmonie de Paris featuring the composer's Concerto for Orchestra, Dance Suite, and the rarely heard Concerto for Two Pianos and Percussion with the pioneering duo piano Labèque sisters.





Mozart's Don Giovanni at the Salzburg Festival



Mozart's Don Giovanni-with its unique mixture of drama, humor, and the supernatural-crackles to life in this innovative production from the 2021 Salzburg Festival, stage-directed by Romeo Castellucci and conducted by Teodor Currentzis with baritone Davide Luciano singing the title role.



BBC Proms: First Night 2019



In 2019, Karina Canellakis made history as the first woman to conduct the First Night of the BBC Proms, London's premier summer music festival. For the opening night program, Ms. Canellakis led the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in Janáček's monumental Glagolitic Mass, plus a classic Dvořák tone poem and world premiere by Canadian composer Zosha Di Castri.





Handel's Heroines: Women's Lives and Loves with Il Pomo d'Oro



The exciting Baroque ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro, led by Maxim Emelyanychev, is joined by soprano Patrizia Ciofi in this 2017 celebration of Handel's strong female heroines. Their stories are further explored through commentary by renowned crime novelist and Handel enthusiast Donna Leon.





Rossini's La Cenerentola at La Scala



Rossini's operatic version of the Cinderella tale abounds in comedy and vocal virtuosity. Claudio Abbado conducted this 1981 production directed by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle at Milan's La Scala, featuring soprano Frederica von Stade.





Rameau's Platée with William Christie and Les Arts Florissants



Conductor William Christie, renowned for his work in French Baroque opera, leads his ensemble, Les Arts Florissants, in a 2020 production directed by Robert Carsen of Rameau's hilarious and unconventional farce, Platée, originally written for the wedding of the Dauphin of France, son of Louis XV, at Versailles in 1745.





Strauss's Die Fledermaus at the Bavarian State Opera



Johann Strauss (ii)'s high-spirited operetta Die Fledermaus (The Bat) was a signature work for Austrian conductor Carlos Kleiber who leads this production in 1986 at the Bavarian State Opera directed by Otto Schenk. The ever-popular work by the "Waltz King" sparkles with polkas, waltzes, intrigue, and champagne.





Encounters with Mendelssohn with Anne-Sophie Mutter



In this short documentary, acclaimed violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter reflects on her affinity for the music of Felix Mendelssohn, whose works are touchstones of the early Romantic era.





Music by Debussy with Herbert von Karajan & Berliner Philharmoniker



Herbert von Karajan's performances of French music were revered for their refinement of detail and lustrous color palette-qualities displayed in this memorable interpretation of Debussy's sensuous and haunting early masterwork Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, performed by the Berliner Philharmoniker in 1978.





Gidon Kremer with Leonard Bernstein & Vienna Philharmonic



Brahms wrote only one violin concerto, a work of great warmth and yearning with a folk-like finale. Celebrated violinist Gidon Kremer gives a highly personal performance with the Vienna Philharmonic under Leonard Bernstein from 1982.



Carnegie Hall+ also adds three performances this month featuring Daniel Barenboim, showcasing his accomplished work on the podium and at the keyboard:





Bayreuth Festival: Tristan and Isolde



One of the world's leading Wagner conductors, Maestro Barenboim leads this 1995 production of Tristan and Isolde at the Bayreuth Festival. This performance of overwhelming power and passion features soprano Waltraud Meier and tenor Siegfried Jerusalem in the title roles and is directed by dramatist Heiner Müller.





Brahms's Piano Concertos with Staatskapelle Berlin



Conductor for life of the 450-year-old Staatskapelle Berlin, Barenboim appears as soloist in Brahms's piano concertos-towering cornerstones of the Romantic repertoire-performing under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel in this 2014 concert at the Philharmonie Berlin.





Debussy 100th at Berlin's Pierre Boulez Saal



On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Debussy's death in 2018, Barenboim assembled renowned musicians including mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa, flutist Emmanuel Pahud, violinist Michael Barenboim, violist Yulia Deyneka, cellist Kian Soltani, and harpist Aline Khouri in Berlin's Pierre Boulez Saal, to present chamber works and songs by the great French composer.



In addition, two phenomenal performances by Amsterdam's internationally renowned Concertgebouw Orchestra feature two recently-departed close collaborators: Mariss Jansons and Bernard Haitink.





Concertgebouw Orchestra with Mariss Jansons and Yuja Wang



This Concertgebouw Orchestra performance, led by Mariss Jansons in 2014, features a meeting of two Soviet musical giants. The program includes Shostakovich's barbed and brilliant Piano Concerto No, 1, with soloist Yuja Wang and Prokofiev's wartime Symphony No. 5. The program opens with Rossini's devilish Overture to La gazza ladra.





Concertgebouw Orchestra with Bernard Haitink and Mitsuko Uchida



Bernard Haitink led this 2018 concert with the Concertgebouw Orchestra, featuring Mitsuko Uchida as soloist in Mozart's mature and lyrical Piano Concerto No. 23, followed by Bruckner's rich and imaginative Sixth Symphony.



