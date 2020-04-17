New Online Play Festival, Stream ON! Will Showcase 10-Minute Plays by Playwrights Around the World

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Stream ON! is a play festival that showcases short 10-minute plays written by playwrights from all over the world. The goal is to celebrate artists work during this time of current crisis.

The plays will be streamed on Facebook here!

Authors of the 10-minute plays include playwright/screenwriter Richard Wesley, Mahesh Dattani, Sibusiso Mamba, theatre artist Rick Sordelet, and NYU Dramatic Writing MFA candidates Sienna L. Jones and Alicia Louzoun-Heisler.

Untouchable, by Dattani, takes place in the year 2033 and follows as two lonely men from disparate social worlds meet up in the aftermath of pestilence.

Wesley's Inevitability is a pressure-filled look at two nurses during their break;

Sordelet's Miigwech is about a young student who conducts a Zoom interview with an elder from the Native community

Love Elsewhere, by Mamba, follows a couple coming to grips with an affair in the midst of an apocalypse.

On the Line... by Louzoun-Heisler is about a telephone representative having interesting conversations with her boss as well as a caller/

What Do You Love by Jones, takes place sometime in a future where individuals are trapped in pods and long for human interaction.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You