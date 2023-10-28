New Musical AN OUTRAGEOUS OUTCOME to Hold One-Night Concert Production at The Green Room 42

Inspired by an off-the-cuff remark from the composer's brother, 'An Outrageous Outcome' is a musical series of vignettes depicting individuals who all encounter fortunate twists, bizarre circumstances, and, of course, outrageous outcomes. This new and original musical is written by Colby Thompson and directed by Connor Picard. Don't miss the world-premiere concert production of this hilarious yet thought-provoking show that will make you question the very meaning of luck.

Featuring a cast consisting of Emma Jean, Annika Stenstedt, Juan Castro, and Rocky Nardone with musical accompaniment from Tristan Strasser, An Outrageous Outcome will be presented in concert at the Green Room 42 on November 26th, 2023 at 1 pm.

Tickets start at $21 and are available at the link below.