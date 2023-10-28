New Musical AN OUTRAGEOUS OUTCOME to Hold One-Night Concert Production at The Green Room 42

An Outrageous Outcome will be presented in concert at the Green Room 42 on November 26th, 2023 at 1 pm.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

New Musical AN OUTRAGEOUS OUTCOME to Hold One-Night Concert Production at The Green Room 42

Inspired by an off-the-cuff remark from the composer's brother, 'An Outrageous Outcome' is a musical series of vignettes depicting individuals who all encounter fortunate twists, bizarre circumstances, and, of course, outrageous outcomes. This new and original musical is written by Colby Thompson and directed by Connor Picard. Don't miss the world-premiere concert production of this hilarious yet thought-provoking show that will make you question the very meaning of luck.

Featuring a cast consisting of Emma Jean, Annika Stenstedt, Juan Castro, and Rocky Nardone with musical accompaniment from Tristan Strasser, An Outrageous Outcome will be presented in concert at the Green Room 42 on November 26th, 2023 at 1 pm.

Tickets start at $21 and are available at the link below.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life Photo
Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life

According to a post on Kerry Butler's Instagram account, Butler says she recently played Dolly Parton in a reading of a musical based on her life and shared a photo of herself and the music legend after the performance.

2
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN

See photos of Paul Rudd and Lin-Manuel Miranda at The Shark is Broken on Broadway!

3
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH Photo
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH

Get ready for a star-studded performance of 'This is Our Youth' featuring Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, and Missy Yager presented at The Center at West Park.

4
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule Photo
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will 'cut back' her performance schedule in the musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her LifeKerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKENPhoto: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance ScheduleVictoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTHMatt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You