New Musical A HANUKKAH CAROL Debuts First Look and Listen With Michael James Scott, Ben Fankhauser and More

Hanukkah 2021 is gonna be LIT! A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! The Musical isn't just "A Christmas Carol for Jews"-it's an irreverent and heartfelt musical comedy that celebrates being the best version of oneself in pursuit of making the world a kinder place.

Jewish-American playwright and Helen Hayes Award-nominee Harrison Bryan teams with the BMI Workshop songwriting duo of composer Aaron Kenny (ASCAP's "Composer to Watch") and lyricist Rob Berliner (Kleban Prize Finalist, "Most Promising Lyricist") to subvert-and convert-Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic. Looking to premiere the full-length project during the holidays of 2021, the writing team is releasing two exclusive previews for audiences during Hanukkah this year!

Your first gift to unwrap is the show's entirely animated teaser trailer! Featuring performances by Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon), Katie Luke (Newsies, S.A.L.T. Award), the team of Bryan, Berliner & Kenny, and Amazon's Alexa!

This new, original musical follows Jewish-American millennial vlogger Chava (known to her followers as "Queen Vava"), who is obsessed with her social media empire... so much so that she has no time or energy for the real world, for actual friendships, or-least of all-for Hanukkah with her family.

That is, until a puff of "kosher kush" transports her on an unforgettable trip that compels her to rethink everything... a trip led by Spirits of the Past, Present, and Future. Think you know this story? Think again!

From playwright Harrison Bryan: "My collaborators and I want to create something that feels authentically-but not exclusively-Jewish; a show for the stage or screen (or both!) that captures the universal heart and sentiment of Dickens' classic while engaging and speaking to a new era with the chutzpah, irreverence, and joy of Mel Brooks, Avenue Q, and South Park."

The writing team is also debuting a concept single from the new musical: "A LIGHT IN THE DARK," sung by Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Zachary Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), award-winning artists Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec) and Nate Richardson (Nate Rich X), and Tiktok's newest creative sensation Dan Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The Musical, Grocery Store: The Musical). Together, they bring voice to A Hanukkah Carol's (fictional) Jewish boy band boys2mensch.

A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! The Musical is borne of an original concept by Harrison Bryan, with music by Aaron Kenny, lyrics by Rob Berliner, and a book by Berliner and Bryan. With hopes to premiere on the stage and/or screen next holiday season, the musical features an eclectic, entirely original Broadway musical comedy score with musical influences ranging from Britney Spears, to reggae, to Fiddler on the Roof!

