New Dance Alliance Will Host the 38th Annual Performance Mix Festival

The 38th annual Performance Mix Festival brings together 35 experimental dance and film artists with deeply personal and expansive approaches to art-making. Among the many extraordinary works to be presented this season are Mystic-Informatic, a collaboration between Montreal-based artists Audrée Juteau, Zoey Gauld, Catherine Lavoie-Marcus, and Ellen Furey, produced by L’Annexe-A, and new and recent works from Mickey Davidson, Jordan Deal, and Aya Shabu as part of New Dance Alliance’s Black Artists Space to Create residency, and Tal Halevi and Yolette Yellow-Duke as part of its LiftOff residency. New Dance Alliance (NDA) will also host its annual Breakfast Mix, a convivial gathering and discussion with the international artists featuring a presentation by Agora de la danse/Koros.

The 2024 festival is curated by New Dance Alliance Founder and Executive Director Karen Bernard and artist panel Rafael Cañals, Maxi Hawkeye Canion, Jil Guyon, Rebecca Patek, and Stacy Lynn Smith. In addition, films were selected in collaboration with Ciné-Corps, a film festival focused on dance and the body.

Performance Mix Festival 38 artists: Carole Arcega, Arantxa Araujo, j. bouey, Beatriz Castro Mauri, Thomas Choinacky, Clément Cogitore, Jordan Deal, Brendan Drake, Bob Eisen, Chloë Engel, Lena Engelstein, Estrellx/EHQS, Ellen Furey, Zoey Gauld, Tal Halevi, Viktor Horváth, Audrée Juteau, Smaïl Kanouté, Catherine Lavoie-Marcus, Nina Laisné and François Chaignaud, Lo Fi Dance Theory, Johanna Meyer, Mickey D. & Friends, Frédéric Nauczyciel, Company [REDACTED], Flamenco Rosado, Mohamad Moe Sabbah and Khansa, Aya Shabu, ankita sharma, Shua Group, Isa Spector, Karley Wasaff | Kinetics with Karley, Yolette Yellow-Duke, and Shannon Yu/SHA Creative Outlet.

Performances will take place Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, at Abrons Arts Center’s Underground Theater, 466 Grand Street, NYC. Performance times vary. Tickets for the 38th annual Performance Mix Festival are $18.50 (includes fees). Special packages are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.abronsartscenter.org/programs/performance-mix-festival-38

Breakfast Mix will be held on Friday, June 7, from 10am to 12pm, at New Dance Alliance Studio, 182 Duane Street, 3rd Floor, in Tribeca. The event is free. Space is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing admin@newdancealliance.org.



