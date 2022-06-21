New Country Musical MAY WE ALL Tour and Concept Album In The Works

Lively McCabe Entertainment and CuzBro Productions have announced plans for a tour and a concept album for May We All: A New Country Musical, which will play its final performance on Sunday, June 26.

The musical began its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN on June 7 and opened on June 15 with American Songwriter saying, "May We All gives fans of the genre a chance to step into the humble, small towns that are the lifeblood of country music." May We All will bring a bit of small-town Harmony, Tennessee to cities across the US starting in the fall with dates to be announced.



"May We All started as a dream between my cousin Stephen and I years ago, and I'm so proud we were able to bring it to life in a city that means so much to Country music - the true heart of this musical," shares Kelley. "To our crazy talented cast and special guests who have given their all - thank you. We hoped everyone could find a little bit of themselves in the sweet town of Harmony, and each and every person who's taken the time to come see the show has meant so much to us. A big thanks to our crew for keeping this production rolling, and to our partner Michael Barra, we could not have done this without you. This first run is only the beginning, and we can't wait for what's to come!"



"All of us at Tennessee Performing Arts Center are grateful for the opportunity to host the World Premiere engagement of May We All here in Nashville," says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "We wish all our friends from Harmony the best of luck as they take their next steps in this exciting journey, and we hope to see them again soon on the road or even back in Music City one day. After all, who says you can't go home?"



The company of May We All features Bligh Voth, Brandon J. Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Zuri Noelle Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, Presleigh Renner, Elliott Robinson, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Macy Watts.



Adding to the excitement is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." Brian Kelley played the role on opening night and the star-studded roster for the final week includes: