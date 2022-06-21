New Country Musical MAY WE ALL Tour and Concept Album In The Works
May We All: A New Country Musical, which will play its final performance on Sunday, June 26 at Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
Lively McCabe Entertainment and CuzBro Productions have announced plans for a tour and a concept album for May We All: A New Country Musical, which will play its final performance on Sunday, June 26.
The musical began its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN on June 7 and opened on June 15 with American Songwriter saying, "May We All gives fans of the genre a chance to step into the humble, small towns that are the lifeblood of country music." May We All will bring a bit of small-town Harmony, Tennessee to cities across the US starting in the fall with dates to be announced.
"May We All started as a dream between my cousin Stephen and I years ago, and I'm so proud we were able to bring it to life in a city that means so much to Country music - the true heart of this musical," shares Kelley. "To our crazy talented cast and special guests who have given their all - thank you. We hoped everyone could find a little bit of themselves in the sweet town of Harmony, and each and every person who's taken the time to come see the show has meant so much to us. A big thanks to our crew for keeping this production rolling, and to our partner Michael Barra, we could not have done this without you. This first run is only the beginning, and we can't wait for what's to come!"
"All of us at Tennessee Performing Arts Center are grateful for the opportunity to host the World Premiere engagement of May We All here in Nashville," says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "We wish all our friends from Harmony the best of luck as they take their next steps in this exciting journey, and we hope to see them again soon on the road or even back in Music City one day. After all, who says you can't go home?"
The company of May We All features Bligh Voth, Brandon J. Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Zuri Noelle Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, Presleigh Renner, Elliott Robinson, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Macy Watts.
Adding to the excitement is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." Brian Kelley played the role on opening night and the star-studded roster for the final week includes:
June 21 - Trent Harmon
June 22 - Lindsay Ell
June 23 - Tigirlily
June 24 - RaeLynn
June 25 - Canaan Smith at 2 PM, Jordana Bryant at 8 PM
June 26 - Leslie Jordan at 1 PM, Michael Ray at 6:30 PM
Digital collectibles from the show are now available including one-of-a-kind digital concert posters commemorating each of the amazing guest artists who play "Bailey Stone." For more information please visit The Broadway Exchange (www.bwayx.com).
May We All takes you to Harmony, Tennessee, "the town that sings," where music used to flow through every part of town like the water supply but lately hope is drying up. Two years ago, when local sensation Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth) left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times. Now, Jenna will need to face the music, reconnect with those she loved and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves.
The show is filled with a host of characters that feel like family and features an authentic Country score of songs by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban, and many more. The score also introduces two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, debuting exclusively via May We All.
May We All features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger. The creative team is led by director Shelley Butler, choreography by William Carlos Angulo with musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Brian Usifer. The creative team also includes scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Cody Spencer and hair, wig and makeup design by Jason Hayes. Casting is by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA). Geoffrey Ko serves as musical director and Michael Aarons as musical coordinator. E Sara Barnes is production stage manager and Amanda M. Stuart and Robbie Armstrong complete the stage management team.
May We All is produced by Lively McCabe Entertainment & CuzBro Productions, Round Hill Music, Ken Davenport, Bruce Kalmick, Dawn Smalberg/Michael E Morales, 42nd.club, Mach 1 Partners LLC, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Jason Turchin, Zak Kuhn/Backboard Entertainment, and BMG. Lively McCabe Entertainment also serves as executive producer (Michael Barra, Executive Producer; Allison Bressi, Associate Producer).
May We All was originally developed and produced at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis (Michael Detroit, Executive Producer) and produced by special arrangement with Lively McCabe Entertainment, BMG Music, CuzBro Productions, and Big Blue Truck Music.
May We All plays its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 - June 26, 2022. Tickets for May We All are available via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, or at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.