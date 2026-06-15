New Biography Explores the Life and Legacy of Playwright David Mamet

A new biography examining the life and career of acclaimed playwright David Mamet will be published by Pegasus Books on January 5, 2027.

DAVID MAMET: A Life, written by Nathan Abrams, is the first full-length biography of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright in more than two decades and aims to provide a comprehensive portrait of one of America's most influential and controversial theatrical voices.

Known for landmark works including Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, Oleanna and Speed-the-Plow, Mamet has long occupied a singular place in American culture. Over the course of his career, he has emerged as both a celebrated artistic figure and a provocative public intellectual, evolving from a liberal cultural voice into one of the few prominent conservatives working in contemporary theatre and film.

According to the publisher, Abrams' biography offers a fresh examination of Mamet's life and work, shedding new light on the relationship between his Jewish identity, religious beliefs and artistic output. The book argues that Mamet's ethnicity and Judaism became deeply intertwined with his writing and formed the foundation of his worldview, creative practice and intellectual development.

The biography explores Mamet's private life, public persona and professional career while examining the intersections of art, religion and politics that have shaped his legacy. Through extensive research, Abrams traces the influences behind some of the twentieth century's most significant theatrical works and offers new insight into the playwright's enduring impact on American culture.

Mamet remains one of the most influential dramatists of the modern era. His Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glen Ross has enjoyed numerous Broadway revivals and film adaptations, while plays such as American Buffalo, Oleanna and Speed-the-Plow continue to be produced around the world.

Author Nathan Abrams was educated at Oxford and Birmingham Universities, where he earned a Ph.D. in American Studies. He is currently Professor of Film at Bangor University in Wales and has written or edited numerous books on film and popular culture. His recent publications include Stanley Kubrick: New York Jewish Intellectual, Eyes Wide Shut: Stanley Kubrick and the Making of His Final Film, and Kubrick: An Odyssey.

DAVID MAMET: A Life will be released by Pegasus Books on January 5, 2027.

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