Netflix's THE WHO WAS? SHOW Starring Lilla Crawford Now Available for Streaming

The Who Was? Show is a laugh-out-loud, all-new Netflix Kids & Family comedy that tells the stories of famous historical figures from across the globe through improv, sketches, impersonations, music videos and animated shorts. Based on the New York Times bestselling Who Was? book series, the Show is secretly educational, but also contains overt silliness, excessive falling down, really bad dancing, spit takes, double takes, far too many rat puppets and occasional flatulence!



The comedy series, intended for kids at least 8-12, pairs global historical figures including Bruce Lee, Joan of Arc, Picasso, Queen Elizabeth, Frida Kahlo, Ben Franklin and Louis Armstrong, among others, in situations intended to make kids laugh, while also being educational. Andy Daly is Ron, the groups lovable leader of a team of young adults including Haley Tju, Lilla Crawford (Broadway's Annie, Disney's Into the Woods), Bentley Green, Adam Hochstetter, Zach Timson and Kirrilee Berger, who play the historical figures.

From a comedy team including executive producer/showrunner Rich Korson (Great Minds with Dan Harmon; The Daily Show), Writer/Co-EP Brian McCann (Conan O'Brien), Writers - Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show), Eric Gilliland (Roseanne), Delaney Yeager (The Daily Show) and Brian Clark. Executive producers also include: Bob Higgins (Danger Mouse; The Ricky Gervais Show) for Boat Rocker, Jay Peterson (Lip Sync Battle) for Matador Content and Francesco Sedita (Penguin Worksop).



The New York Times bestselling series includes more than 185 titles, is published in 16 languages and is available in 80 countries with more than 30 million-plus copies in print worldwide.

