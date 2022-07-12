Netflix's 13: THE MUSICAL to Feature at Least Three New Songs by Jason Robert Brown

The Netflix film adaptation of 13: the Musical will feature at least three new songs written by Jason Robert Brown.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

The cast also features Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison Country, Parade) composed new music for the film. Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie the Musical, Teen Beach Movie) adapted the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

The Broadway show featured the first and only all-teenager cast and band and served as professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies. The musical has since been a popular production of high school theater groups.