Michael Park and Ashley Park Join Laura Linney in ARMISTEAD MAUPIN'S TALES OF THE CITY

Netflix has announced the additional cast of "Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City," which stars Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Ellen Page and Barbara Garrick. Broadway stars Ashley Park and Michael Park will have recurring roles in the the 10-part original limited series, which will debut in 2019.

Joining the cast of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City as series regulars are: Paul Gross reprising his role as "Brian Hawkins," ex-husband of "Mary Ann Singleton" (Linney) and father of "Shawna Hawkins" (Page); Murray Bartlett playing the lovable "Michael 'Mouse' Tolliver" - longtime resident at Barbary Lane and Mary Ann's best friend; Charlie Barnett playing Mouse's boyfriend "Ben Marshall"; newcomers Josiah Victoria Garcia playing the role of "Jake Rodriguez," a newer resident on Barbary Lane who is a transgender man and a caregiver for Anna Madrigal (Dukakis) and May Hong as Jake's long-term girlfriend "Margot Park."

Among the talented roster of recurring cast members are: Jen Richards (Her Story, Mrs. Fletcher) playing a young "Anna Madrigal," Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman) as "Ysela," a trans woman who plays a pivotal role in Anna's life; Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club) as "Wren," Brian's no-nonsense best friend; Ashley Park (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Christopher Larkin (The 100) as twins "Ani" and "Raven" who are newer residents of Barbary Lane; Caldwell Tidicue aka "Bob the Drag Queen" (RuPaul's Drag Race) as "Ida Best" the manager of a burlesque club where Shawna and Margot work; Matthew Risch (Modern Family, Looking) as Mouse's ex-boyfriend Harrison; Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Mary Ann's husband "Robert"; Dickie Hearts (Grace & Frankie) as "Mateo," DeDe's housekeeper; Benjamin Thys (The Meyerowitz Stories) and Samantha Soule (Godless) as a queer polyamorous married couple "Eli" and "Inka"; and Juan Castano (The OA, What/If) as Ben's co-worker "Flaco Ramirez."

Inspired by the books by Armistead Maupin, this next chapter - Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City - follows Mary Ann (Linney), who returns home to San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter (Page) and ex-husband Brian, twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann returns home to her chosen family and will quickly be drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Dukakis) and the residents of 28 Barbary Lane.

Currently in production, the series spotlights LGBTQ people both in front of and behind the camera. Showrunner / Executive Producer and writer Lauren Morelli (Co-Executive Producer and writer Orange Is the New Black) and Producing Director and Executive Producer Alan Poul (Tales of the City, Six Feet Under, The Newsroom), who are both part of the LGBTQ community, assembled an entirely queer writing team comprised of Andy Parker, Patricia Resnick, Marcus Gardley, Jen Silverman, Hansol Jung and Thomas Page McBee to create the authentic and multigenerational LGBTQ characters and stories. Talented directors who are also part of the LGBTQ community including Silas Howard, Sydney Freeland, Stacie Passon and Kyle Alvarez bring the vibrant, warm and colorful world of Barbary Lane to life. Transgender people involved in the production include: Josiah Victoria Garcia* ("Jake") a non-binary trans actor who uses they/them pronouns; Jen Richards (young "Anna Madrigal") a trans woman who starred in and was a writer and producer on the Emmy?-nominated web series Her Story, about dating as a trans woman; Daniela Vega ("Ysela") a trans woman and the lead of the Academy Award?-winning film A Fantastic Woman; writer Thomas Page McBee; and directors Silas Howard and Sydney Freeland. *Editor's Note: please refer to Josiah Victoria Garcia as Garcia when referencing them by first or last name.

Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City is a Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International studios production for Netflix. Armistead Maupin and Laura Linney executive produce along with Morelli and Poul. Additionally, Working Title's Andrew Stearn, Liza Chasin, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also executive produce. Michael Cunningham, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Hours, serves as a consulting producer.

Poul served as Producer on the original Tales of the City, and Executive Producer on More Tales of the City and Further Tales of the City, which earned a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Related Articles